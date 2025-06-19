Tottenham transfer news: Eberechi Eze, Bryan Mbeumo, Marc Guehi and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has a seismic job on his hands to rebuild Tottenham and lead the freshly-crowned European champions into a new era.

Spurs come into the summer off the back of success in the Europa League final - a first trophy in 17 years, delivered by Ange Postecoglou.

However, silverware was not enough to save the Aussie’s job after what was otherwise a catastrophic campaign, with Tottenham finishing 17th in the Premier League on just 38 points.

Frank was sounded out as Daniel Levy’s first choice to replace Postecoglou in the dugout, with the Dane winning his fair share of admirers over a seven-year spell at the Brentford helm.

open image in gallery Tottenham won the Europa League with Ange Postecoglou last season ( Action Images/Reuters )

He oversaw a remarkable rise in the Bees’ fortunes, guiding them to promotion to the top flight in 2021, and he holds the record for most wins in his first 200 games at the club, with 90.

He has since established Brentford as a top-flight side - no mean feat in an era of inevitable yo-yoing - but has now moved to one of the Premier League’s “big six” in a bid to restore Spurs’ status as a contender at the upper end of the table.

First on the docket for Frank is to bolster Spurs’ problem-laden squad over the coming weeks, building a team capable of surging back up the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tottenham’s summer transfer plans.

Areas to improve

Well, where to start.

Tottenham might be boasting European champion status, but their team is hardly reflective of such an achievement. At the heart of their issues is depth, something that was brutally exposed last term in the midst of their unrelenting injury crisis.

Future injuries in defence cannot lead to Archie Gray being plonked at centre-back. As such, Spurs will be desperate for cover in those defensive positions, especially given the amount of time Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero spent in the treatment table last season.

They’ll also be targeting a top quality defensive midfielder to elevate the team, given the issues experienced in that position. Spurs have a few top-drawer midfielders, with the likes of James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall impressing, but with Yves Bissouma’s future up in the air, a new No 6 is a priority.

Meanwhile, going forward, Spurs need reinforcements. Mathys Tel’s loan move has already been made permanent, which acts to partly address issues in depth on the wing and up top. However, Spurs could really do with another striker option and ideally an extra body on the wing, especially if captain Heung-min Son leaves.

Done deals

Ins: Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich, £30m), Kevin Danso (Lens, £21m), Luka Vuskovic (Hadjuk Split, £9.4m)

Outs: Pierre-Emile Hojberg (Marseille, £17m), Fraser Forster, (released) Sergio Reguilon (released), Alfie Whiteman (released)

Potential targets

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford

With the help of the Frank connection, Tottenham are looking to get one over Manchester United once again and hijack their move for Mbeumo. The Cameroon winger hit 20 goals for the Bees last term and looks set to finally get a big move away, potentially reuniting with his former boss in North London.

open image in gallery Bryan Mbeumo is likely to be on the move this summer ( Getty )

Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth

A second option on the wing for Spurs, Semenyo enjoyed a super season for Andoni Iraola’s spirited Bournemouth side last season and is being touted as a potential target for Frank’s new-look side. Should an Mbeumo move not materialise, Semenyo could prove the next best thing.

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s FA Cup hero Eze could be in line for a switch to a big six side this summer, with Tottenham seemingly sounding him out as a top target. The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season but Oliver Glasner will no doubt do all he can to keep hold of the England international ahead of their European tour next term.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze was Crystal Palace’s hero in the FA Cup ( PA Wire )

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

Another Palace standout, Eagles skipper Guehi has been near the top of Tottenham’s wish list for a while now. They had a late move for the defender rejected in the winter window but could go back in for him in the coming weeks, with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton

Tottenham are said to be weighing up an approach for Everton defender Jarrad Brathwaite despite David Moyes being keen to keep the £70m-rated starlet. The Toffees defender will be one of the first names on the team-sheet at the newly-built Hill Dickinson but could be tempted by the Frank project.

