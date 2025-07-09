The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tottenham agree £55m fee with West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus
Kudus is set to undergo a medical at Spurs before signing a long-term contract
Tottenham have agreed a £55m fee with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus, 24, is now set to leave the London Stadium after two years at the club, with a medical in the pipeline ahead of penning a long-term deal.
Spurs reportedly had an initial £50m bid rejected from the Hammers but were able to find an agreement in the days that followed.
Kudus has an £85m release clause in his contract but West Ham have agreed to let him go for less, with the Ghana international goalscoring exploits dropping off slightly last term when compared to his debut season.
West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax in 2023 for a free of £38m, with the highly-rated star going on to make 65 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 13 and notching nine assists.
Kudus was a wanted man this summer, with a reported six top clubs enquiring about his availability.
However, the player prioritised a move to Spurs, opting to stay put in London.
He will become the latest addition to new manager Thomas Frank’s side, as the Dane looks to improve on a dire domestic season that saw Spurs finish 17th - three places behind West Ham.
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments