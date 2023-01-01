Jump to content

Liveupdated1672579863

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 January 2023 13:31
Conte: "Lloris come back in a fantastic way"

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Cristian Romero started for Tottenham but fellow World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez was only on the bench for Aston Villa.

Romero was one of four changes made by Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who handed Bryan Gil a first Premier League start and brought Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies back into the starting line-up. Dejan Kulusevski was absent from the squad.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez returned to the visitors’ squad but Robin Olsen retained his position in goal meaning Villa were unchanged from the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

1 January 2023 13:30
1 January 2023 13:17
1 January 2023 13:12
1 January 2023 13:05
1 January 2023 13:00
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

1 January 2023 13:00
1 January 2023 13:00
1 January 2023 12:43
1 January 2023 12:28
1 January 2023 12:05

