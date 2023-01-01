✕ Close Conte: "Lloris come back in a fantastic way"

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Cristian Romero started for Tottenham but fellow World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez was only on the bench for Aston Villa.

Romero was one of four changes made by Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who handed Bryan Gil a first Premier League start and brought Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies back into the starting line-up. Dejan Kulusevski was absent from the squad.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez returned to the visitors’ squad but Robin Olsen retained his position in goal meaning Villa were unchanged from the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

