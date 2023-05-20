Fans pose beside a mural of Harry Kane outside the stadium (PA)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Ryan Mason has made four changes for Tottenham’s visit of Brentford with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out through injury. Davinson Sanchez and Yves Bissouma - making his first start since January due to injury - replace the aforementioned duo with Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma recalled while Pedro Porro and Richarlison drop to the bench.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings Frank Onyeka into his starting line-up in place of Mikkel Damsgaard. Ivan Toney, who missed last weekend’s win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, begins his eight-month ban for betting breaches.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: