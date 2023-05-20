Jump to content

Liveupdated1684581663

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 20 May 2023 12:21
Fans pose beside a mural of Harry Kane outside the stadium

Fans pose beside a mural of Harry Kane outside the stadium

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Ryan Mason has made four changes for Tottenham’s visit of Brentford with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out through injury. Davinson Sanchez and Yves Bissouma - making his first start since January due to injury - replace the aforementioned duo with Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma recalled while Pedro Porro and Richarlison drop to the bench.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings Frank Onyeka into his starting line-up in place of Mikkel Damsgaard. Ivan Toney, who missed last weekend’s win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, begins his eight-month ban for betting breaches.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Mason makes four changes to his Tottenham side that lost 2-1 against Aston Villa. Spurs move to a back four with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dropping out of the squad entirely. Sanchez and Bissouma replace the pair while Richarlison and Porro also make way for Kulusevski and Danjuma.

20 May 2023 12:19
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

BRENTFORD SUBS: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ryan Trevitt, Josh Dasilva, Thomas Strakosha, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Zanka, Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos.

20 May 2023 12:17
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade.

20 May 2023 12:16
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Japhet Tanganga, Richarlison, Brandon Austin, Pedro Porro, Ivan Perisic, Matthew Craig, Pape Sarr, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura.

20 May 2023 12:14
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Fraser Forster; Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies; Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane.

20 May 2023 12:14
20 May 2023 12:12
Brentford sit just two places and four points below Spurs heading into this fixture with European football still up for grabs. The Bees' remarkable season has shown no signs of slowing down with three wins in their last four games. Thomas Frank's side will have to battle on without the help of Ivan Toney, however, who begins his first game out with an eight-month ban following a breach of betting rules.

20 May 2023 12:10
20 May 2023 12:09
A disappointing season for Spurs continues to edge towards a wholly drab finish. Their quest for a top-four finish is over and they now have a battle on their hands to keep hold of seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League with Aston Villa breathing down their neck having beaten them 2-1 last weekend. Ryan Mason's side have just one win in their last six games and will not face an easy task against Brentford today.

20 May 2023 12:06
20 May 2023 12:02

