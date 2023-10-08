Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Amy Rodgers (Bristol City Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.
Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Naomi Layzell (Bristol City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kaylan Marckese (Bristol City Women).
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
