More
Liveupdated1696771623

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Brisbane Road

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 13:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Bristol City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696771431

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

8 October 2023 14:23
1696771380

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Hand ball by Amy Rodgers (Bristol City Women).

8 October 2023 14:23
1696771350

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

8 October 2023 14:22
1696771300

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

8 October 2023 14:21
1696771284

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Foul by Naomi Layzell (Bristol City Women).

8 October 2023 14:21
1696771184

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

8 October 2023 14:19
1696771095

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Delay in match because of an injury Kaylan Marckese (Bristol City Women).

8 October 2023 14:18
1696771072

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

8 October 2023 14:17
1696770945

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.

8 October 2023 14:15
1696770728

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bristol City

Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

8 October 2023 14:12

