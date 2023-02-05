Jump to content

Liveupdated1675601824

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Brisbane Road

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 11:30
Comments
A general view of the King Power Stadium
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675601813

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 2. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

5 February 2023 12:56
1675601709

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.

5 February 2023 12:55
1675601616

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Attempt blocked. Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

5 February 2023 12:53
1675601557

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 12:52
1675601451

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

5 February 2023 12:50
1675601353

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 12:49
1675601346

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

5 February 2023 12:49
1675601289

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Offside, Chelsea Women. Lauren James tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

5 February 2023 12:48
1675601266

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Drew Spence.

5 February 2023 12:47
1675601142

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.

5 February 2023 12:45

