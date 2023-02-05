Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Brisbane Road
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 2. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Attempt blocked. Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Offside, Chelsea Women. Lauren James tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Drew Spence.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies