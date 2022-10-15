Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.
Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.
After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.
Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane.
Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
CHANCE! Richarlison has the first good chance of the game. Tottenham take a quick free-kick and play Perisic down the left side of the box. He sends a cross to Richarlison, who heads over the bar.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Everton are switching to a 5-3-2 formation when out of possession as McNeil drops into a left wing-back role.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Tottenham are controlling the ball early in this game as Everton allow the hosts to play the ball around the halfway line.
Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bentancur gets the game underway for Tottenham!
