Liveupdated1668263524

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 12 November 2022 14:32
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Spurs have been well out-of-form of late, squeezing through in their Champions League group but domestically failing to find the right formula. Three of their last four top-flight games have ended in defeat, while they also lost 2-0 against Nottingham Forest in midweek in the Carabao Cup. Even so, Spurs remain in fourth place and Antonio Conte’s side will hope to remain at least in that spot with an improved showing in this game.

Leeds on the other hand have recovered from a tough run of results to win their last two in the league, rising to 12th, three points above the drop zone in a congested bottom half of the table. Jesse Marsch’s team were beaten in midweek too, losing to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Tottenham and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

12 November 2022 14:31
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:27
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:15
Tottenham vs Leeds confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Summerville, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Karl Matchett12 November 2022 14:14
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:10
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:07
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

12 November 2022 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

12 November 2022 13:55

