Spurs have been well out-of-form of late, squeezing through in their Champions League group but domestically failing to find the right formula. Three of their last four top-flight games have ended in defeat, while they also lost 2-0 against Nottingham Forest in midweek in the Carabao Cup. Even so, Spurs remain in fourth place and Antonio Conte’s side will hope to remain at least in that spot with an improved showing in this game.

Leeds on the other hand have recovered from a tough run of results to win their last two in the league, rising to 12th, three points above the drop zone in a congested bottom half of the table. Jesse Marsch’s team were beaten in midweek too, losing to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

