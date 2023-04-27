Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682624463

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Thursday 27 April 2023 19:15
Comments
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682624444

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Fernandes wins a corner on the right, but Shaw's delivery is poor and only reaches the first defender. Casemiro then looks for Rashford with a deep cross, but Lenglet heads it away.

27 April 2023 20:40
1682624314

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

There has not been much to separate the teams for much of this game, but United are clearly the more dangerous when they come forward. Spurs' backline looks nervous after being torn apart at Newcastle last week.

27 April 2023 20:38
1682624161

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

OFF THE LINE! That's a lucky escape for Spurs! Rashford finds Sancho in a similar position to where the first goal came from. The winger whips a deflected effort towards goal, but Perisic gets back to nod it off the goal line!

27 April 2023 20:36
1682624027

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Romero is fortunate as he decides to leave a dangerous Wan-Bissaka cross, with no United player gambling at the back post. The Red Devils come again, and Hojbjerg hammers a clearance out of play.

27 April 2023 20:33
1682623926

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Spurs have won just three of their last 21 league games at home to United (D7 L11). They have made a less-than-ideal start to their bid to improve on that record.

27 April 2023 20:32
1682623841

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Tottenham are at least showing some fight as they attempt to hit back. Richarlison holds off Wan-Bissaka and feeds Kane, but the Spurs stand-in skipper sees his pass towards Son cut out.

27 April 2023 20:30
1682623796

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

27 April 2023 20:29
1682623767

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Kane and Son combine to send Richarlison into the left-hand channel, from where the Brazilian shoots straight at De Gea. Had the Spurs man converted, he may have been denied by the offside flag.

27 April 2023 20:29
1682623690

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Close! Rashford goes for a trademark, dipping attempt from the free-kick. He strikes it well, but it just drifts away from Forster's right-hand post!

27 April 2023 20:28
1682623638

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Dier steps out of the backline and trips Rashford, handing United a free-kick 30 yards from goal. It's in quite a central area, so we may see a set-piece routine.

27 April 2023 20:27

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in