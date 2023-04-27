Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Fernandes wins a corner on the right, but Shaw's delivery is poor and only reaches the first defender. Casemiro then looks for Rashford with a deep cross, but Lenglet heads it away.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
There has not been much to separate the teams for much of this game, but United are clearly the more dangerous when they come forward. Spurs' backline looks nervous after being torn apart at Newcastle last week.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
OFF THE LINE! That's a lucky escape for Spurs! Rashford finds Sancho in a similar position to where the first goal came from. The winger whips a deflected effort towards goal, but Perisic gets back to nod it off the goal line!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Romero is fortunate as he decides to leave a dangerous Wan-Bissaka cross, with no United player gambling at the back post. The Red Devils come again, and Hojbjerg hammers a clearance out of play.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Spurs have won just three of their last 21 league games at home to United (D7 L11). They have made a less-than-ideal start to their bid to improve on that record.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Tottenham are at least showing some fight as they attempt to hit back. Richarlison holds off Wan-Bissaka and feeds Kane, but the Spurs stand-in skipper sees his pass towards Son cut out.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Kane and Son combine to send Richarlison into the left-hand channel, from where the Brazilian shoots straight at De Gea. Had the Spurs man converted, he may have been denied by the offside flag.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Close! Rashford goes for a trademark, dipping attempt from the free-kick. He strikes it well, but it just drifts away from Forster's right-hand post!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Dier steps out of the backline and trips Rashford, handing United a free-kick 30 yards from goal. It's in quite a central area, so we may see a set-piece routine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies