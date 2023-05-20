Jump to content

Liveupdated1684598224

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 20 May 2023 15:15
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684598199

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

20 May 2023 16:56
1684598100

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 2, Reading Women 0. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a through ball.

20 May 2023 16:55
1684598056

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 May 2023 16:54
1684597965

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20 May 2023 16:52
1684597960

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 May 2023 16:52
1684597914

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

20 May 2023 16:51
1684597376

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip following a corner.

20 May 2023 16:42
1684597341

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Easther Mayi Kith.

20 May 2023 16:42
1684597283

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 May 2023 16:41
1684597117

Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

Delay in match because of an injury Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

20 May 2023 16:38

