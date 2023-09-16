Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
There’s a whole host of changes in the Sheffield United team though, with Jayden Bogle, captain Chris Basham, and loan signings Luke Thomas and James McAtee all coming into the XI for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Ange Postecoglou’s XI is unchanged from the side that swept aside Burnley, with captain Son Heung-Min continuing to lead the line following a hat-trick at Turf Moor. The big inclusion is on the bench, with deadline day signing Brennan Johnson likely to come on and made his Tottenham debut.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, Femi Seriki.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Chris Basham, Jck Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Brennan Johnson, Ben Davies.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Manor Solomon; Son Heung-Min.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Still searching for their first win, Sheffield United secured their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Everton last time out. It’s been a tough start for the Blades, who lost their first three games, but with several new signings made before the international break, they could be an entirely different proposition this time around.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Sat second in the table behind reigning champions Manchester City after four games, Spurs have won their last three on the bounce, scoring nine goals and conceding just two, which came in the 5-2 defeat of Burnley prior to the international break.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Tottenham take on Sheffield United in both sides' first game back after the international break.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies