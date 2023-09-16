Jump to content

Liveupdated1694872444

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 16 September 2023 14:00
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1694872296

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

There’s a whole host of changes in the Sheffield United team though, with Jayden Bogle, captain Chris Basham, and loan signings Luke Thomas and James McAtee all coming into the XI for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

16 September 2023 14:51
1694872160

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Ange Postecoglou’s XI is unchanged from the side that swept aside Burnley, with captain Son Heung-Min continuing to lead the line following a hat-trick at Turf Moor. The big inclusion is on the bench, with deadline day signing Brennan Johnson likely to come on and made his Tottenham debut.

16 September 2023 14:49
1694871945

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, Femi Seriki.

16 September 2023 14:45
1694871937

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Chris Basham, Jck Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

16 September 2023 14:45
1694871822

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Brennan Johnson, Ben Davies.

16 September 2023 14:43
1694871811

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Manor Solomon; Son Heung-Min.

16 September 2023 14:43
1694871620

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Still searching for their first win, Sheffield United secured their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Everton last time out. It’s been a tough start for the Blades, who lost their first three games, but with several new signings made before the international break, they could be an entirely different proposition this time around.

16 September 2023 14:40
1694871385

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Sat second in the table behind reigning champions Manchester City after four games, Spurs have won their last three on the bounce, scoring nine goals and conceding just two, which came in the 5-2 defeat of Burnley prior to the international break.

16 September 2023 14:36
1694871144

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Tottenham take on Sheffield United in both sides' first game back after the international break.

16 September 2023 14:32
1694869208

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

16 September 2023 14:00

