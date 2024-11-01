Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven injury latest as Tottenham provide update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham are set to be without Micky van de Ven until after the international break but could be boosted by the return of captain Son Heung-min ahead of the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Spurs advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup by handing Manchester City their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, but the 2-1 win came at a cost as Van de Ven limped off in tears after suffering a hamstring injury.

The centre-back missed two months of last season with a hamstring problem but manager Ange Postecoglou said Van de Ven had only suffered a “strain” and was hopeful this latest injury was not as serious.

“He is disappointed obviously and was looking forward to the game,” Postecoglou said. “Certainly not a bad one like the last one. He will work hard and the international break is an extra two weeks so hopefully he does not miss much.”

Postecoglou also saw Cristian Romero go off as a precaution after picking up a knock, as well as Timo Werner, and both remain doubts ahead of the visit of fourth-placed Villa on Sunday.

Son has missed Tottenham’s last three games since experiencing “soreness” following the win over West Ham - having missed the previous three games before then too - but has returned to training and could be available.

open image in gallery Son could return as Spurs host Villa ( Getty Images )

“Micky is the main one,” Postecoglou said when asked for team news ahead of the Villa game. “He has strained a hamstring but it is not too serious. After the international break for him.

“The other one was Romero and Werner but they still have a chance for the weekend. Sonny trained today and if he gets through tomorrow should be okay.”

Tottenham go to Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday and then host Ipswich Town the following Sunday before the November international break, which gives Van de Ven three weeks before the trip to Manchester City on 23 November.

Spurs finished the win over Pep Guardiola’s side with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies at centre-back and Postecoglou may have to use the same defensive partnership should Romero miss out as well as Van de Ven.

Villa have won their last two trips to Tottenham in the Premier League and Unai Emery’s side come into the match five points above Spurs in the table.