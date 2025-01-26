Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as James Maddison not in squad

✕ Close Tottenham mascot's request to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Leicester in the Premier League with the result vital to both sides’ hopes at both ends of the table.

Son Heung Min inspired Spurs midweek in a 3-2 win in the Europa League, with Ange Postecoglou now desperate for a result in the league to ease pressure on the Australian boss.

"It's about the players,” Postecoglou said, while also praising his Korean talisman. “It is getting increasingly difficult for them to maintain performance for sure as they're giving everything and it's a small group.

“We should have some light at the end of the tunnel the next couple of weeks. The resilience and determination of players to get out there and perform is a fantastic thing for me to witness and I couldn't be prouder of them."

While Ruud Van Nistelrooy's Foxes are second from bottom and look to snap a run of seven successive league defeats, including last weekend's home loss to Fulham.