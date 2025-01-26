Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as James Maddison not in squad
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs host Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Foxes in a pivotal match to both sides’ Premier League hopes in 2025
Tottenham Hotspur hosts Leicester in the Premier League with the result vital to both sides’ hopes at both ends of the table.
Son Heung Min inspired Spurs midweek in a 3-2 win in the Europa League, with Ange Postecoglou now desperate for a result in the league to ease pressure on the Australian boss.
"It's about the players,” Postecoglou said, while also praising his Korean talisman. “It is getting increasingly difficult for them to maintain performance for sure as they're giving everything and it's a small group.
“We should have some light at the end of the tunnel the next couple of weeks. The resilience and determination of players to get out there and perform is a fantastic thing for me to witness and I couldn't be prouder of them."
While Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Foxes are second from bottom and look to snap a run of seven successive league defeats, including last weekend’s home loss to Fulham. Follow all of the latest in our live blog below:
James Maddison not in squad to face former club
James Maddison is not in the Tottenham squad and will play no part against his former side, that’s despite returning to goalscoring form against Hoffenheim in midweek.
Not sure yet if Maddison is injured but it comes after Ange Postecoglou talked up the England international following the win over Hoffenheim in midweek.
Postecoglou said: “Madders was great, I think he enjoys having that responsibility.
“Again, it’s been a gripe for him as well, because with the team and the way it’s going at the moment, he’s another one I have tried to manage as best as I can, (rather than) him play every game.
“Creative players are always better when they are fresh. He’s still churning out really good performances. Against Everton (3-2 loss) he was really disappointed but he worked his socks off. It wasn’t for the want of trying.
“With Madders, it’s always moments. The moments (against Hoffenheim) – he was clinical. Against Everton, maybe there were moments when he wasn’t as clinical but that could be just because of the fatigue he feels.
“He’s another one that is pushing through. He is not making excuses, he’s taking on that responsibility.”
Confirmed line-ups
Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Davies; Bergvall, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.
Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Ayew, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid; Vardy.
Leicester team news
Long-term absentees Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi remain out, while goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is still a few weeks from returning.
New signing Woyo Coulibaly could make his debut for the Foxes.
Tottenham team news
Tottenham’s injury crisis has deepened with Dominic Solanke ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
There are also concerns over the fitness of Spurs trio Djed Spence, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma.
It leaves Ange Postecoglou with a skeleton squad, though Cristian Romero is nearing a return.
Why is Tottenham vs Leicester not on TV?
Today’s contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom having not been selected for coverage, with Sky Sports showing Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the 2pm timeslot.
Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.
Tottenham vs Leicester
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Leicester in the early offering in the Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs look to build on a thrilling midweek Europa League win over Hoffenheim, while the Foxes hope to snap a run of seven successive Premier League defeats and capitalise on a midweek rest before the trip to north London.
Follow all the latest updates, team news and build-up ahead of this afternoon’s 2pm GMT kick-off.
