Is Tottenham vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Kick-off time, team news, channel, odds and all you need to know as Spurs host Brendan Rodgers’ side

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 17 September 2022 09:30
Comments
'We need to be angry' Conte wants Spurs reaction vs Leicester after Sporting loss

Tottenham will be looking to continue an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with Leicester their weekend visitors.

Antonio Conte’s side suffered a midweek defeat to Sporting in the Champions League but will be hoping to get back on track against a team struggling to find form after a busy summer of exits at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester sit bottom of the table with just a solitary point from their opening six games, leaving Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

The manager said ahead of the trip to London that he hoped he and his team could show “grit and strength” to improve on the field.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester?

Tottenham vs Leicester is due to kick-off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Antonio Conte hinted after the Sporting defeat that he would contemplate changes to his starting team. Ivan Perisic could switch sides to replace Emerson Royal at right wing-back, accommodating Ryan Sessegnon, and Conte may also mull leaving Heung-min Son on the bench after a surprisingly low-key start to the campaign from the forward. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison may thus be utilised in support of Harry Kane.

Leicester remain without both Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira, while Dennis Praet is also a doubt after a recent foot injury. Brendan Rodgers may opt to match Tottenham with three centre-halves and wing-backs with Wout Faes now available after a visa issue. Jamie Vardy began on the bench against Brighton last time out - both Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka scored in that game and could keep their places.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Leicester: Ward; Faes, Evans, Amartey; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Daka

Odds

Tottenham win 11/21

Draw 15/4

Leicester win 31/5

Prediction

Despite being unbeaten, Tottenham have been scratchy so far this season, and the midweek defeat to Sporting was perhaps not unexpected. They may still have enough quality to beat a Leicester side short of confidence. Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

