Today’s encounter is a crucial one for Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte. Both managers are under pressure to deliver for their respective clubs but for vastly different reasons. Conte is trying to prove that Tottenham can be a major player in the Premier League title race whilst Klopp wants to get Liverpool back to winning ways and into the top four race.

With the margins for error so slim at the top of the table Conte’s Spurs cannot afford to slip up against Liverpool this afternoon. They’ve had three poor weeks in the league with consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle before Rodrigo Bentancur rescued them with a 92nd minute winner against Bournemouth last time out. Three points today is a must if Spurs want to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the game 9th in the table and eight points away from the top four having been beaten by Nottingham Forest and Leeds in their last two league outings. However, Klopp’s men tend to step up in big games – they’re the only ones to beat City this season – and with the pressure on they could prove to be too much to handle for Spurs especially with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez hitting form.

Follow the action as Tottenham clash with Liverpool in the Premier League: