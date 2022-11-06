Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
There are crucial points on the line as Tottenham host Liverpool in the Premier League
Today’s encounter is a crucial one for Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte. Both managers are under pressure to deliver for their respective clubs but for vastly different reasons. Conte is trying to prove that Tottenham can be a major player in the Premier League title race whilst Klopp wants to get Liverpool back to winning ways and into the top four race.
With the margins for error so slim at the top of the table Conte’s Spurs cannot afford to slip up against Liverpool this afternoon. They’ve had three poor weeks in the league with consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle before Rodrigo Bentancur rescued them with a 92nd minute winner against Bournemouth last time out. Three points today is a must if Spurs want to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal.
Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the game 9th in the table and eight points away from the top four having been beaten by Nottingham Forest and Leeds in their last two league outings. However, Klopp’s men tend to step up in big games – they’re the only ones to beat City this season – and with the pressure on they could prove to be too much to handle for Spurs especially with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez hitting form.
Follow the action as Tottenham clash with Liverpool in the Premier League:
Conte on his year at Spurs
Antonio Conte was appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager just over a year ago and was asked to reflect on his first 12 months in charge of the north London side at a recent press conference.
“There have been lots of positives.” he said, “We’ve improved a lot, in many things. Now, there is a clear vision, a path to follow.
“In one year, with the club all together, I think we made not so many mistakes, maybe it’s better to say it this way, not be presumptuous.
“We still need time and patience, it’s not easy to win in England. I’m really proud of the work we did together. I feel to stay in a family, and I’m starting to feel the people who work here, their sense of belonging for the Club, and this is very important.”
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tottenham’s 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley on 22nd October 2017 is their only victory in the last 21 meetings in all competitions.
Liverpool have won five of their past nine league away fixtures versus Spurs, losing just once and matches between these sides have produced 10 Premier League own goals, more than any other fixture.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toils to another Chelsea blank amid uncertain tactical plan
Vindication and victory almost came cloaked in perfection for Mikel Arteta. Almost, because as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trotted off after an utterly ineffectual display in a reunion with the club who rejected him, Gabriel had just put Arsenal ahead. It was Gabriel Magalhaes, admittedly, and not Gabriel Jesus, the anti-Aubameyang, the belated replacement for the man Arsenal exiled to Barcelona only to see him reappear in London.
But it was, as their fans sang, one-nil to the Arsenal. There was another scoreline, less significant but nonetheless revealing of Arteta’s ethos: 37-8. Jesus had mustered 37 touches by the time the other No. 9 departed, Aubameyang just eight. It was the fewest on the pitch and if that is unsurprising – he comes from the breed of forward who lingers on the fringes of games, whereas the hyperactive Jesus prefers a greater level of involvement – he took anonymity to new levels.
Or, arguably, familiar levels for Chelsea, given Romelu Lukaku infamously played the full 90 minutes in last season’s game against Crystal Palace and mustered a mere seven. The highly-paid spectators at Stamford Bridge are not all found in the executive boxes.
Aubameyang toils to another Chelsea blank amid uncertain tactical plan
The former Arsenal striker failed to impact in any way, but it was as much about his side’s failure in build-up play as his own lack of involvement
European club bosses stand firm in fight against Super League plans
European club chiefs have insisted they remain opposed to a breakaway Super League amid efforts to revive the project.
The proposal to establish a lucrative competition, in which 15 of the continent’s biggest names would be permanent members, was shot down in April last year amid an angry response from fans of the Premier League teams who had signed up as the British Government, UEFA and FIFA came out against it.
A22, the company behind the scheme, last month sought to reposition the plan, but the European Club Association’s view remains unchanged.
European club bosses stand firm in fight against Super League plans
The Super League proposal resurfaced after being shot down last year.
Tottenham vs Liverpool early team news and predicted line-ups
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed he will be without several players for Sunday’s visit of Liverpool. The Italian said: “Richarlison is not available. It is the same for (Cristian) Romero but (Rodrigo) Bentancur is much better. Today he was part of the training session. It was the same for (Dejan) Kulusevski, today he had half training session with us.
“The problem is Lucas Moura is having some difference phases for his pain. Today he was really bad and he said to me he was worried but I asked him to try to be available because we need (him). Also Sonny (Son Heung-min) is having surgery (eye injury).”
Jordan Henderson is fit and available but James Milner is not after suffering concussion. Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo all remain out.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kane, Lucas Moura.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Firmino, Salah, Darwin Nunez.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
The 2pm kick offs have all reached half-time with some surprising scores.
Aston Villa are leading 2-1 against Manchester United with Newcastle 1-0 up versus Southampton. Miguel Almiron gets himself on the scoresheet once again for his fourth Premier League goal in four matches.
Elsewhere West Ham level with Crystal Palace after Wilfred Zaha cancelled out Said Benrahma’s opener.
Following the conclusion of these matches there’s another huge game in London as Tottenham host Liverpool in the 4.30pm kick off. Build up for that one starts around 3pm with team news expected not too long after that.
Arsenal return to top of Premier League with narrow derby win over Chelsea
Arsenal stay up there, and show Chelsea the level required. This commanding 1-0 win was undeniably Mikel Arteta’s most significant win of the season so far, as well as another step forward, while a notable step back for Graham Potter.
Among a few key elements was the fact this was the first time there has been an away win in a meeting of the old “big six” this season, something that not even Manchester City have managed. It means Arsenal stay ahead of the champions ahead of the last week before the World Cup, and have given themselves the best possible chance of staying there for the month-long break.
While there remains this expectation that City will eventually streak and bring all their quality to bear, such a position also gives Arsenal the best possible chance of doing something special this season.
Arsenal return to top of Premier League with narrow derby win over Chelsea
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes poked home a Bukayo Saka corner as the Gunners edged the London derby
Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings: William Saliba shines as Aubameyang flops against former club
Arsenal produced a strong performance to beat a listless Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, moving back to the top of the Premier League in the process.
The Gunners dominated the early exchanges without really testing Edouard Mendy - Gabriel Jesus missing a good chance from close range in the biggest opportunity of the half.
It was fairly dismal throughout from the hosts, who lacked any conviction in build-up play or threat on goal all game, and Graham Potter will know he faces a big task to find the right formula after the World Cup if the Blues’ season isn’t to fizzle out quickly.
The winning goal came from Gabriel Magalhaes just past the hour mark, prodding in from close range after a corner was missed by everybody - and there was simply no response from Chelsea in search of an equalier.
Here are the player ratings from Stamford Bridge on Sunday:
Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings - Saliba shines again, Aubameyang flops
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Centre-back Gabriel scores the winner from a yard out as the Gunners go top of the table
FT Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
Very positive signs for Arsenal.
FT Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
Gabriel has scored nine goals from corner situations in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since he joined prior to the 2020/21 campaign.
He’s one above Tottenham’s Harry Kane who has eight.
