Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League leaders Liverpool will hope to returning to winning ways in the top flight after back-to-back draws against Newcastle United and Fulham - plus a postponed match against local rivals Everton - means their lead has been cut to just two points.

Indeed, given second-placed Chelsea kick-off in the hours ahead of the Reds, Arne Slot’s team could be down to second by the time they start this fixture, albeit with two matches fewer played than all their rivals.

Slot’s side have been near-perfect since he took over in summer, losing just once in all competitions this term and winning with a rotated side in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals - where they will meet Tottenham Hotspur across two legs in January and February. Before that, though, comes this fixture against the same opponents in the league, with Ange Postecoglou’s side in typically erratic form themslves of late.

Tenth in the table ahead of the weekend, Spurs’ most recent matches have seen them beaten by Bournemouth, edged 4-3 by Chelsea, draw with Rangers, thrash Southampton 5-0 and beat Man United 4-3 in the cup - stability and consistency are simply not words the squad understand this term, which could make for another fascinating encounter on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Spurs v Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Spurs v Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Ultra and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Spurs remain without a host of players including their first-choice triangle of goalkeeper and centre-backs: Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended, while Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are all still out as well. There are doubts over Timo Werner, who wouldn’t start anyway, and Destiny Udogie, who certainly will start if passed fit. Archie Gray is likely to continue at centre-back, while James Maddison might miss out.

Liverpool’s list is much smaller, with just Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate left on the injury list approaching the Christmas run of games. Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister are back from suspensions, while means Arne Slot’s only big calls come in choosing between Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in midfield, and two from four in attack between Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and the fit-again Diogo Jota - but the latter is yet to start since returning from injury.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Odds

Tottenham 7/2

Draw 7/2

Liverpool 3/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Could well be a back-and-forth encounter and no surprise if the hosts score first - but the Reds to remain on track for the title. Spurs 2-3 Liverpool.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.