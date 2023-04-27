Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will be looking for a fourth straight Premier League win when they head to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night. The Red Devils are in fourth and victory at Spurs will put a nine-point buffer between the two clubs.

Ryan Mason is now back in the dugout at Tottenham after Cristian Stellini was dismissed, the interim boss not seeing out the campaign following Antonio Conte’s sacking a month ago.

Spurs come into this fixture in seventh position having hoped to reignite their own Champions League hopes with three huge games in a week; they’ve still got to go to Liverpool at the weekend but were trounced by Newcastle last time out.

United did suffer a midweek defeat to Sevilla in Europe and were held by Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, but the penalty shootout win could boost morale enough to overcome a dismal Spurs side despite just one 90-minute win in four games for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Spurs vs Man United?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 27 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal are all out for Spurs and are not set to feature again this term. Clement Lenglet is a doubt, while there are question marks over Hugo Lloris who was subbed at halftime after conceding five goals early on against Newcastle.

For United, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay are all out. Bruno Fernandes faces a fitness test to see if he can play but Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek are other squad absentees. Jadon Sancho will hope for a start, while Anthony Martial or Wout Weghorst may get the nod up front.

Predicted line-ups

TOT - Forster, Porro, Romero, Dier, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford, Martial

Odds

Spurs 37/20

Draw 11/4

United 31/20

Prediction

Spurs surely have to show a big reaction after the debacle at St. James’ Park, but United have no need to be accommodating and will likely play a safety-first approach. Spurs 1-1 Man United.