Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United on Thursday night, hoping to put an end to the dismal form which saw previous interim head coach Cristian Stellini dismissed this week.

Ryan Mason is now in charge for Spurs, for the second time, and with just one win in their last five games they are facing a battle to hold onto a Europa League place for next season.

United, on the other hand, remain looking good for a Champions League spot; three straight league wins leave them fourth in the table and Erik ten Hag will be hopeful they can overcome the setback of being knocked out of the Europa League and complete the job domestically.

Injuries remain an issue though, especially in defence, for the Red Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Spurs vs Man United?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 27 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal are all out for Spurs and are not set to feature again this term. Clement Lenglet is a doubt, while there are question marks over Hugo Lloris who was subbed at halftime after conceding five goals early on against Newcastle.

For United, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay are all out. Bruno Fernandes faces a fitness test to see if he can play but Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek are other squad absentees. Jadon Sancho will hope for a start, while Anthony Martial or Wout Weghorst may get the nod up front.

Predicted line-ups

TOT - Forster, Porro, Romero, Dier, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford, Martial

Odds

Spurs 37/20

Draw 11/4

United 31/20

Prediction

Spurs surely have to show a big reaction after the debacle at St. James’ Park, but United have no need to be accommodating and will likely play a safety-first approach. Spurs 1-1 Man United.