Tottenham ended their 17-year trophy drought as they defeated Manchester United to win the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Spurs delivered victory for Ange Postecoglou in the all-or-nothing clash as Brennan Johnson forced in a scrappy winning goal before half time.

Tottenham were resilient defensively as they held onto their lead, with Micky van de Ven producing the standout moment with an acrobatic goal-line clearance.

But Tottenham will not care and can now celebrate a season-saving trophy, as well as qualification for next year’s Champions League.

Here are how the players rated from the Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario, 6

Looked nervy, then flapped at a free-kick that almost let United back into it but he was bailed out by Van de Ven. It’s amazing he wasn’t tested more by United - but he made the all important save from Shaw’s header to get Spurs over the line.

Pedro Porro, 7

Whipped in couple of excellent crosses early on and provided some threat, though set-pieces were less accurate.

Cristian Romero, 8

Led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years, all while walking a disciplinary tightrope. Involved in many a tussle. Just about got the balance right.

Micky van de Ven, 9

Player of the final, producing an astonishing goal-line clearance to keep Spurs ahead. Even before then, he made an excellent block to deny a Fernandes volley and lept Hojlund very quiet. Physically dominant all match.

open image in gallery Van de Ven produced an incredible clearance to keep Tottenham in front ( REUTERS )

Destiny Udogie, 7

Was kept busy by Diallo, but gradually started to hold it down and he had an excellent second half. Lots of energy up and down the left.

Yves Bissouma, 5

Midfield was particularly scrappy and it was hard for anyone to stand out. Gave away some cheap fouls but generally held his position.

Rodrigo Bentancur, 6

Offered some penetration with his run from deep that led to Tottenham’s winning goal, creating that space for Sarr to deliver. Very solid in the second half in defensive midfield.

Pape Matar Sarr, 6

Had been quiet, until finding the teasing cross to the front post that led to Shaw’s own goal. United’s defence and Onana did not know how to deal with it. Grew into it and gave Tottenham some legs and athleticism when they grew deeper.

Brennan Johnson, 6

Again, had keep very quiet until forcing Tottenham’s winning goal in the final. It went in off Shaw, but Johnson forced it with his willingness to run across. Worked hard.

open image in gallery Johnson forced the winning goal, although it looked to go in off Luke Shaw ( Getty Images )

Dominic Solanke, 5

Harry Maguire did a very good job on the Tottenham striker. Should have done much better on the counter-attack in the second half, but his touch was awful.

Richarlison, 5

Selected ahead of Son Heung Min and it was hard to see why for long spells, but did find an incisive ball into Bentancur for the winning goa and he put in a good shift defensively.

Subs

Son Heung Min, 5: Could have offered more on the break late on.

Kevin Danso, 6: Came on to help see the game out. Made one incredible headed clearance.

Djed Spence, N/A

Archie Gray, N/A

Manchester United

Andre Onana, 4

There were questions marks across the United defence for the goal. It’s hard to escape the idea that Onana doesn’t help with his communication, or lack of. Distribution very poor.

Leny Yoro, 5

Recovered to start in the Europa League final, the 19-year-old offered some decent moments in possession - but made a terrible decision to go for goal from distance in the final minutes.

Harry Maguire, 6

One of United’s better performers on the night. Kept Solanke quiet and played a few decent passes over the defence or out wide.

Luke Shaw, 4

Unfortunate with the own goal, and looked to be pointing towards Johnson to instruct Dorgu to get closer to the Tottenham forward. That said, Shaw was very sloppy from kick-off.

Noussair Mazraoui, 4

Set up a good chance for Fernandes. But so one-paced, and couldn’t take advantage on the few occasions where United were able to play out.

Casemiro, 4

Looked a lot more like the Casemiro in the Premier League than the Europa League. Struggled with the pace.

Bruno Fernandes, 5

Couldn’t summon one last escape act but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Probably missed United’s best chance, heading Mazraoui's header wide.

open image in gallery Fernandes was denied by a Van de Ven block ( Getty Images )

Patrick Dorgu, 3

Really poor on the goal, given he could see across the backline. The space between Shaw and Dorgu was a weak link for United all game. Delivery not good enough from wide areas too.

Amad Diallo, 6

Was United’s most dangerous attacking player in the first half, with a couple of lively dribbles into the box.

Mason Mount, 3

His selection over Alejandro Garnacho was a big call and one that did not pay off. Struggled to make an impact, or show why he was in the team.

Rasmus Hojlund, 3

Clearly works very hard but this was a familiar story, with the striker lacking any attacking threat or contributing any decisive actions on the ball. Denied by Van de Ven’s extraordinary clearance.

Subs

Alejandro Garnacho, 6: Made an impact. Should have come on a lot earlier.

Joshua Zirkzee, 5: Brought an improvement.

Diogo Dalot, N/A

Kobbie Mainoo, N/A