Tottenham face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight with the hopes of putting an end to their dismal form that resulted in interim head coach Cristian Stellini being dismissed earlier this week.

Ryan Mason is now in charge of Spurs, on an interim basis for the second time, and with just one win from their last five games they are facing a battle to hold onto a Europa League place for next season. Tottenham have dropped to seventh in the table but a victory tonight would be enough to jump them back up to fifth ahead of Aston Villa and Liverpool.

United, on the other hand, remain in contention to secure a Champions League spot. Three straight league wins leave them fourth in the table and boss Erik ten Hag will be hopeful they can overcome the setback of being knocked out of the Europa League.

Injuries played a part in the Red Devils’ defeat to Sevilla and they were also held to a goalless by Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final last time out. United progressed via a penalty shootout win that could boost morale ahead of a potentially tricky encounter with Spurs

