Tottenham vs Man Utd LIVE: Latest updates and team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Spurs hope to bounce back against Manchester United after losing 6-1 to Newcastle last time out
Tottenham face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight with the hopes of putting an end to their dismal form that resulted in interim head coach Cristian Stellini being dismissed earlier this week.
Ryan Mason is now in charge of Spurs, on an interim basis for the second time, and with just one win from their last five games they are facing a battle to hold onto a Europa League place for next season. Tottenham have dropped to seventh in the table but a victory tonight would be enough to jump them back up to fifth ahead of Aston Villa and Liverpool.
United, on the other hand, remain in contention to secure a Champions League spot. Three straight league wins leave them fourth in the table and boss Erik ten Hag will be hopeful they can overcome the setback of being knocked out of the Europa League.
Injuries played a part in the Red Devils’ defeat to Sevilla and they were also held to a goalless by Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final last time out. United progressed via a penalty shootout win that could boost morale ahead of a potentially tricky encounter with Spurs
Tottenham, Manchester United and a sliding-doors moment
Erik ten Hag was praising a prolific centre-forward. Which, in itself, meant he was not talking about a current Manchester United player.
Marcus Rashford has scored 28 times this season, but his preferred position is coming off the left flank. Anthony Martial has seven goals: the damning statistic, however, is not that none have come in his last four outings but that, as May beckons, he has still only started seven league games. Wout Weghorst has two goals, neither in the Premier League.
Instead, Ten Hag was speaking about Harry Kane and of his admiration for a player who, in most other seasons or a world without Erling Haaland, would be on course for the Golden Boot. Kane has 24 league goals in a mediocre Spurs side, a record 274 for Tottenham Hotspur and a record 55 for England.
His excellence extends beyond the total, however, as the Dutchman said.
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Tottenham have won just three of their previous 21 top-flight home fixtures against Manchester United, drawing seven and losing 11.
The Red Devils are vying to beat Spurs for the 40th time in the Premier League.
Do Spurs have belief?
“I believe in all my players, absolutely, and I wouldn’t want any of them to feel like I don’t.” said Ryan Mason when asked if his team believe they can finish the season well.
“I need to transfer that to the players and more importantly the players need to feel that together as well. They need to help each other to understand the situation we’re in.
“We’ve six really big games to try and finish this season as well as possible and hopefully set us up for a good summer and pre-season next season.
“The main focus is on Thursday and Sunday, two big games.”
Mason on bringing the group together
As part of his pre-match media duties Tottenham interim boss, Ryan Mason, was asked how important ‘togetherness’ is for Spurs as they look to end the season on a high and he replied: “It’s big now, and always important.
“I don’t believe you can be successful if you’re not together for one, inside this training centre, but then also as a whole, as a Club, because (otherwise) it becomes difficult.
“For us, we need to get the fans with us, we know that, because they’re disappointed with us and how the game went at the weekend.
“Ultimately, I’ve no doubt that if they know the players out there have desire, showing the will to run for the shirt, we’ll have them with us.”
Ryan Mason keen to get Tottenham’s fans back on side
Tottenham acting head coach Ryan Mason has acknowledged part of his role over the next month is to restore a connection with the supporters.
Spurs saw their season hit a new low on Sunday when they were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle after they trailed by five goals inside 21 minutes.
It saw many away fans leave St James’ Park before half-time and while the squad have since promised to reimburse the travelling support, a toxic atmosphere could occur when Manchester United visit on Thursday night with chairman Daniel Levy set to again bear the brunt of criticism.
Mason, who threw his name into the hat for the managerial job on Wednesday, said: “I think the fans know what I feel for this club.”
More memories from Eriksen
“I think I really enjoyed my time there,” he explained when recalling his playing days at Tottenham. “We did have a very, very good team.
“And, every time, I’d be like no, I’m not going to leave for another team in the Premier League. I felt good at Spurs. You could see the opportunities for the future. Yeah, speaking [about it] is one thing but going for it is something else.
“I couldn’t see myself [elsewhere in England] so it was also why, when I left Spurs, I didn’t have the mindset of staying in the Premier League, when I wanted to leave.
“I didn’t plan on coming back but then, two years later, I was back and you never know what is going to happen in football.”
Eriksen recalls Tottenham days
Before joining Manchester United Christian Eriksen made his name in the Premier League playing for Tottenham and later Brentford.
He spent seven years at Spurs between 2013-2020 and spoke about how his time in London shaped and prepared him for life in the English top flight.
“I don’t know if I was a bargain,” he said about signing for Spurs from Ajax. “It was different. Just like going into a ping-pong machine, like a basketball game, continuously up and down. The intensity. Technically, I wasn’t surprised. I train and see players’ quality be the same as in Holland, technically. But you go into a game and wow, the intensity is completely different.
“If you lose the ball, it ends up there. If you lose it there, it ends up there. One rhythm, just up and down. It was a bit of a shock to get used to in the beginning.
“Under Andre Villa-Boas, I was in and out of the team at the time. I think also the club and the team was on and off. Against the top six, we lost a lot of games but, apart from that, we did okay. Then he left and Tim Sherwood took over at the end of that season and then Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] came in.
“I think, obviously, I had Poch for a lot longer than the other managers and I think what we did and what we created with him, the team we had was incredible. So, learning wise, I did learn from Poch. You’d have the ball less in training than before but have the ball a lot more in the games. With him, there was a lot of tough training, a lot of running, which is important for the physical part. We were a young side so, for us, it was the perfect mix and, just in the game, to play free.”
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Tottenham have lost four consecutive Premier League meetings, their worst run against Manchester United since seven successive defeats between September 2001 and September 2004.
Will it be a fifth straight defeat for Spurs tonight?
Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s Ineos is “exploring all options” in order to seal the purchase of Manchester United. Sir Jim is considering retaining some of the Glazer family as stakeholders of the club, including Avram and Joel Glazer.
While that proposal is sure to enrage supporters and potentially get any prospective new regime off to a difficult start, The Independent has been told it is just one of a few proposals put forward by the billionaire. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim-led bid is meanwhile solely seeking to buy 100 per cent of the club, as a number of investment firms also attempt to purchase minority stakes.
The deadline for these bids is 10pm on Friday evening, with the situation expected to move more quickly from next week. With Qatar expected to offer the highest bid, but not go over the £6bn the Glazers want, involved sources maintain that Ratcliffe is looking at numerous options to offer the most attractive bid over all. That involves offering the two Glazer siblings who want to stay a minority stake, as Ineos take controlling stake.
Tottenham vs Man Utd prediction
Spurs surely have to show a big reaction after the debacle at St. James’ Park, but Manchester United have no need to be accommodating and will likely play a safety-first approach.
Spurs 1-1 Man Utd.
