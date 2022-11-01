Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a battling 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille in France.

Spurs were awful in the first half at the Stade Velodrome and their hosts deservedly led at the break through Chancel Mbemba’s header.

However, the English side improved after the break and Clement Lenglet equalised to put them in position to qualify before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s goal at the death won them the game and Group D - ensuring they’ll be playing top-tier European football after Christmas.

Here’s how players from both teams rated:

Tottenham:

Hugo Lloris, 7: Was Spurs’ best player during a dreadful first half as he looked solid and held firm. Produced particularly notable saves from Sanchez and Veretout during that time. Couldn’t do anything about Marseille’s goal, although perhaps should have got his defenders positioned more quickly.

Eric Dier, 5: Part of an incredibly shaky-looking back three in the first half. Sloppy in possession at times and put his team in trouble with a suicidal aerial ball across his own box. Improved in the second half when the rest of his team did.

Clement Lenglet, 5: Turned and beaten by Sanchez on a number of occasions as Spurs missed the injured Cristian Romero. Salvaged his display with a great header for the equalising goal. The fact he was booked for a needless foul soon after sums up his game.

Ben Davies, 4: Perhaps the least impressive of Spurs’ struggling back three in the first half. Sloppily gave the ball away on multiple occasions and was nearly made to pay.

Ryan Sessegnon, 3: Looked completely lost at right wing-back. Got beaten by Tavares a number of times and his poor clearance gave Veretout a great chance. Was switched back to his more natural left-hand side on 40 minutes but then made a huge error to let the ball run out for the corner that led to the first goal, thinking it would be a goal kick.

Rodrigo Bentancur, 8: Saw none of the ball in an anonymous first half as Spurs were overrun and was the man closest to Mbemba when he headed the opener. However, was brilliant in the second half and Spurs’ man of the match. Controlled possession, won the ball back regularly with his pressing and made a number of good runs in behind. Produced a couple of decent crosses and also did brilliant work to skip past a defender and set up Hojbjerg to hit the bar.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 7: Like Bentancur, had an anonymous first half but was improved after the break as Spurs gained a foothold. Hit the bar on 80 minutes with a good strike. Then sealed his side’s qualification with a sublime finish at the end of injury time.

Ivan Perisic, 7: Much more impressive after the break. Looked dangerous getting forward and put a number of good crosses into the box. It was his pinpoint ball in that Lenglet headed home for the equaliser and made an important block late on.

Lucas Moura, 7: Played well in the second half with some clever runs and good balls into the area. His movement helped Spurs show more life in attack and provided a neat lay-off for Hojbjerg to hit the bar.

Harry Kane, 8: Ploughed a lone furrow up front in the first half but battled gamely and was Spurs’ only outlet. Even livelier after the break and was typically superb with his link play. Slotted Hojbjerg in for the goal at the end.

Son Heung-min, 5: Barely got a sniff before taking an inadvertent blow from Mbemba’s shoulder to his head around the 25-minute mark. Was rightly substituted as he looked woozy with a potential concussion.

Substitutes

Yves Bissouma (on for Son ‘29), 7: Brought on just before half-hour mark after Son was concussed and helped Spurs take control of things in the second half. Calm in possession and regularly won the ball back from the opposition before finding the simple pass.

Emerson Royal (on for Sessegnon ‘45), 7: Impressed after replacing the dismal Sessegnon at half-time. Overlapping runs helped Spurs look more threatening.

Oliver Skipp (on for Bentancur ‘83), N/A: Brought on near the end and had no time to make an impact.

Bryan Gil (on for Moura ‘90+3), N/A: Last-ditch sub to waste time.

Clement Lenglet scored Spurs’ equaliser but didn’t have the best game (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Marseille:

Pau López, 5: The goalkeeper spent a season at Spurs but didn’t play a first-team match. Had little to do in the first half against his former team but looked flappy with what he was asked. Lucky not to concede more than two when he fumbled the ball to Kane, only for the England skipper to stumble.

Leonardo Balerdi, 6: Solid at the back and won a number of headers. Was booked on 75 minutes for an off-ball shoulder barge on Royal that was unnecessary.

Chancel Mbemba, 9: Ex-Newcastle man was superb. Was essentially playing as a right winger at times despite being at RCB as he overlapped Clauss and caused havoc. Put in great crosses and scored Marseille’s goal with a bullet header. Defensively solid and made a superb slide tackle to deny Kane on 81 minutes.

Eric Bailly, 6: The Man Utd loanee has been protected in recent weeks to try and ensure his fitness for this game but was forced off through injury after just nine minutes, replaced by Gigot.

Jonathan Clauss, 6: Skipped past Perisic early on as a right wing-back getting forward and looked dangerous in spells but not consistent enough and faded as the game went on.

Valentin Rongier, 6: Part of midfield two with Veretout as Guendouzi floated forward more. Quiet but did good unseen work. Made a good tackle on Kane towards the end of the first half to deny him.

Jordan Veretout, 7: More involved in an attacking sense than Rongier. Unlucky not to score when Lloris made a great save from his wicked first-half shot. Got the assist for his team’s goal with a pinpoint cross from a short corner.

Nuno Tavares, 6: The Arsenal loanee ran at the beleaguered Sessegnon early on and looked lively while causing trouble. A quieter second half as he faded although was always an outlet on the left.

Matteo Guendouzi, 7: The ex-Arsenal man was given a licence to roam. Popped up in the pocket behind Sanchez and was at the heart of a lot of Marseille attacks. End product was lacking somewhat.

Amine Harit, 7: The Schalke loanee was very lively and looked classy. Great ball in for an early Sanchez chance that was flicked just wide and was a tricky presence that Spurs looked unable to deal with at points. His short corner to Veretout set up the goal.

Alexis Sánchez, 8: The ex-Man Utd and Arsenal forward may be getting older but still has the quality that made him one of the best players in the Premier League at one time. He was a focal point in attack and showed off his quick feet with some great touches. Performance deserved a goal.

Substitutes

Samuel Gigot (on for Bailly, ‘9), 7: Came on after just nine minutes when Bailly was injured. Headed wide from a corner with his physical presence and was solid defensively. Pressed up the pitch and looked powerful before being subbed late on for the more attacking Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac (on for Gigot ‘73), 5: Missed a glorious opportunity as he inexplicably headed wide at the back post with three minutes remaining.

Cengiz Under (on for Veretout ‘73), 5: Had limited impact after coming on.

Issa Kabore (on for Clauss ‘73), 5: Similarly anonymous after coming off the bench

Luis Suarez (on for Rongier ‘82), 6: Great cross in for Kolasinac that he contrived to head wide.