Tottenham v Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Spurs desperately need a win after five games without one
Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League with both teams juggling injuries and a need to win to keep their hopes of a top four finish on track.
Both sides lost Thursday night, Spurs to West Ham and Newcastle to Everton, so today’s match is an opportunity for one of them to get back to winning ways.
Ange Postecoglou perhaps needs a victory more than Eddie Howe. After a bright start Spurs have now gone five league games without a win, losing four of the fixtures in that run. Despite that poor form, they remain a point above Newcastle who have been fluctuating between wins and losses at an inconsistent rate.
Just one point separates the teams so today’s encounter could prove vital for the final finishing positions at the end of the season.
Follow along with all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Son Heung-min labels Tottenham ‘soft’ as Spurs make unwanted Premier League history
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said Spurs were too “soft” after their 2-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham on Thursday, as they became the first team in Premier League history to drop points from a winning position in five straight games.
Spurs have not won in the Premier League since their victory at Crystal Palace in late October but have taken the lead in all five matches since, losing to Chelsea, Wolves, Aston Villa and West Ham as well as drawing against Manchester City.
“We lost the game which is unacceptable,” Son told Amazon Prime. “You get the lead five times in a row and losing the game I think is unacceptable and as players we should take responsibility.
“West Ham have always been tough to play against but look we were soft. Especially in the Premier League, even if you are winning 2-0, 3-0, you don’t know what will happen in the end.”
Son labels Tottenham ‘soft’ as Spurs make unwanted Premier League history
A 2-1 defeat to West Ham means Spurs have now dropped points from a winning position in five straight games
Last time out for Tottenham
Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse struck after half-time to help West Ham turn the tables on Tottenham with an impressive second-half display to earn a memorable 2-1 win.
Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead in the 11th-minute and had Ange Postecoglou’s side on course for a first victory since the 27 October break.
David Moyes’s men had other ideas and after Bowen scored for the seventh away Premier League game in a row, Ward-Prowse capitalised on an error at the back with 16 minutes left.
Here’s a recap of Thursday’s disappointing defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s side:
Tottenham lose more ground on top four after West Ham comeback victory
Injury-hit Tottenham suffered a fourth defeat in five matches
Tottenham vs Newcastle - predicted line-ups
We’ll have team news in about 45 minutes but here is how we are expecting both sides to line up:
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Early team news
Son Heung-min was forced off with a knock against West Ham, but should be fit to captain a Spurs side that may include a couple of changes. Pape Matar Sarr is back to full fitness and may reunite with Yves Bissouma in a midfield pairing that worked well earlier in the season, while Richarlison could start further forward.
Newcastle appeared to have suffered another injury blow against Everton when Jamaal Lascelles was replaced, but Eddie Howe suggested afterwards that the problem was a dead leg, potentially leaving Lascelles able to start again here.
That would be welcome news given the continued absence of, among others, Sven Botman and Dan Burn. Martin Dubravka will continue to deputise for the injured Nick Pope in goal.
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Key facts
When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?
Tottenham vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers will also be able to stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Newcastle. Both sides will be bidding to bounce back from Thursday-night defeats as the two sides meet in a vital Premier League fixture.
After a bright start to the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now gone five league games without a win, with rivals West Ham the latest successful visitors to Spurs’ north London home.
They remain a point above Newcastle, though, after the Tynesiders were beaten 3-0 by Everton in their midweek business.
Follow along for all the pre-match build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies