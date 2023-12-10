✕ Close We will have to approach Spurs positively - Howe

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League with both teams juggling injuries and a need to win to keep their hopes of a top four finish on track.

Both sides lost Thursday night, Spurs to West Ham and Newcastle to Everton, so today’s match is an opportunity for one of them to get back to winning ways.

Ange Postecoglou perhaps needs a victory more than Eddie Howe. After a bright start Spurs have now gone five league games without a win, losing four of the fixtures in that run. Despite that poor form, they remain a point above Newcastle who have been fluctuating between wins and losses at an inconsistent rate.

Just one point separates the teams so today’s encounter could prove vital for the final finishing positions at the end of the season.

Follow along with all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: