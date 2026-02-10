Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
It’s the clash of the under-pressure managers as Thomas Frank’s Tottenham and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle clash in the Premier League, with both desperate for a positive result.
A week on from salvaging a point against Manchester City, Spurs were back to losing ways at Old Trafford on Saturday and are now drifting dangerously close to a relegation battle, just as the teams below them are beginning to find form.
Newcastle, meanwhile, suffered another home defeat on the weekend as Brentford snatched a late winner at St James’s Park, leaving the club 12th.
Howe has insisted that he remains the right man for the job but a poor outcome against one of the league’s most out-of-form teams could prove the final straw for the club’s hierarchy, and vice versa for Frank.
Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV?
Tottenham’s clash with Newcastle kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 10 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Team news
Tottenham are without Cristian Romero for three games due to suspension, while Destiny Udogie joins the plethora of injury absentees with a thigh problem. Djed Spence could make his return from a calf issue in a rare positive fitness update.
Lewis Miley is in a race against time to recover from a knee injury in time for the trip south, with Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Anthony Gordon also unlikely to feature. Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento remain out with longer-term problems.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.
