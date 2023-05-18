Tottenham close in on top candidate for next manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feyenoord's Arne Slot has emerged as the prime candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job, after initial discussions among the hierarchy.

Daniel Levy has been leading the first stage of interviews in the last few weeks, and the 44-year-old is seen as meeting the most of Spurs' requirements for the profile.

They include a progressive and up-and-coming coach, and one with a record of bringing on a new team with a modern style of play. Some football figures in the Netherlands believe Slot's work with Feyenoord in that regard, as he leads them to a first title in six years, is superior even to Erik ten Hag's at Ajax.

It is for that reason the Dutch club are determined to keep Slot, and willing to offer him a huge pay increase, while seeking to persuade him to give the club a season in the Champions League. Feyenoord have already been successful in fending off Premier League interest, most strongly from Leeds United, but also, more tentatively, from Crystal Palace. It would cost any club at least £4.5m to sign him.

Spurs are also seeking to speak to Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Amorim among a series of similar candidates, having already ruled out any possibility of attracting Julian Nagelsmann. Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to be appointed by Chelsea, has not been seriously pursued for a return. While the possibility did come close in 2021, and both parties like the idea of the Argentine coming back, it was mutually felt it is better to look forward.

Spurs are meanwile closer to a new director of football, having narrowed their pursuit to three main candidates. They are Roma's Tiago Pinto, Tim Steidten, recently of Bayer Leverkusen and one other as yet unknown figure who is said to be best considered.