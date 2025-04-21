Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Team news as visitors continue top-four push in Premier League
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are looking to get back on track after consecutive defeats
Nottingham Forest will hope to return to form as they continue their chase for a Champions League place with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been the Premier League’s surprise package in this campaign but have had their chances of a top-five finish imperilled by consecutive league defeats. With an FA Cup semi-final to come next weekend, Forest will hope to produce a strong end to the season and ensure a campaign to remember translates into truly tangible success.
Spurs are also still in the hunt for a trophy, though domestic matters are now clearly not the priority after an impressive Europa League win in midweek. Victory at Eintracht Frankfurt has staved off the sack for Ange Postecoglou - perhaps temporarily - but their lowly place in the Premier League is a matter that the Australian will wish to improve.
Follow all of the latest from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with our live blog below:
No Son Heung Min for Spurs
Absent in Frankfurt, there will be no Son Heung Min tonight for Spurs, either, with the Tottenham skipper being given time to recover from a foot injury
Tottenham taking care of Son as they focus on European glory
Early team news - Nottingham Forest
Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi continue to be doubts for Forest and Alex Moreno is set to continue at left-back. Antony Elanga is expected to return up front for Jota Silva.
Early team news - Tottenham
There were worrying signs for Spurs against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night as James Maddison went down heavily in a head-first collision with opposition keeper Kaua Santos, before coming off shortly before half-time clutching his hip.
However, Ange Postecoglou appeared satisfied there was no lasting injury to the midfielder and he’s expected to be included today.
But Radu Dragusin remains a long-term injury absentee and captain Son Heung-Min will miss the game due to a foot injury.
Ange Postecoglou basks in Frankfurt triumph: ‘You’re going to have to put up with me for a bit longer’
It’s been a strange period for the Tottenham boss, the sack perhaps looming but his promise of a second-season success still, just about, on the cards. He seems to be enjoying his back-and-forth with the press...
Postecoglou: ‘You’re going to have to put up with me for a bit longer’
Tottenham into Europa League semi-finals
It is Premier League action that is the focus for Tottenham tonight, but there is no doubt where their true priorities lie in the remainder of this campaign. Ange Postecoglou would have tucked into his Easter eggs a happy man after Thursday’s Europa League success at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Composed Dominic Solanke penalty fires Tottenham into Europa League semi-finals
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. The good news for Spurs is that their safety has been officially confirmed after Saturday and Sunday’s results - not that 16th spot looks a particularly pretty place for the Europa League semi-finalists to be.
It’s a tricky home test for Ange Postecoglou’s side tonight as they welcome a Forest side in need of a win to restore their Champions League hopes after slipping out of the top five. Kick off is at 8pm BST.
