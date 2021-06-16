Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

It was another rollercoaster year in north London with Jose Mourinho’s turbulent reign ultimately coming to a premature end before Ryan Mason saw them through to Europa League qualification.

It will be a new manager in charge when the 2021/22 campaign begins however with Paulo Fonseca, formerly of Roma, set to be handed the reins.

His first game will be as tough as it gets with Premier League champions Manchester City first up on opening day. A trip to Wolves follows before London derbies with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The first north London derby against Arsenal, always the first fixture circled on the calendar, comes in September at the Emirates before the home game later in January.

Full 2021/22 fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

21/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

12/02/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur