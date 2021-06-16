Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
It was another rollercoaster year in north London with Jose Mourinho’s turbulent reign ultimately coming to a premature end before Ryan Mason saw them through to Europa League qualification.
It will be a new manager in charge when the 2021/22 campaign begins however with Paulo Fonseca, formerly of Roma, set to be handed the reins.
His first game will be as tough as it gets with Premier League champions Manchester City first up on opening day. A trip to Wolves follows before London derbies with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
The first north London derby against Arsenal, always the first fixture circled on the calendar, comes in September at the Emirates before the home game later in January.
Full 2021/22 fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
21/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
