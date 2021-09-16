Having progressed successfully through a two-legged qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur now begin their Europa Conference League campaign proper, starting with a group match away to Rennes.

The French side impressed last year but have since lost key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, with left-back Faitout Maouassa another notable departure for a Champions League side in Club Brugge.

They are midtable in the early knockings of Ligue 1 this year after just one league win so far - while Spurs’ own good start to the Premier League was abruptly ended by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo must find a way to get the best out of his midfield to progress into the knock-out stage, after his attempted diamond went rather wrong against Patrick Vieira’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5:45pm on Thursday 16 September.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Rennes could be without Martin Terrier after he was subbed in the first half at the weekend, though he did train on Wednesday. Alfred Gomis has been isolating and is due back with the group from Thursday, so Oscar Garcia must decide if his first-choice goalkeeper comes straight back in or he goes again with the veteran Romain Salin.

Spurs could make changes after a dismal weekend loss to Palace, though they remain without Son Heung-min. Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso should all be available after missing the weekend through quarantine after the international break.

Predicted line-ups

REN - Gomis; Traore, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana

TOT - Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Moura, Dele, Gil; Kane

Odds

Rennes 24/13

Draw 23/10

Tottenham 8/5

Prediction

Neither side look at their best right now and key absences have played a part there. A draw isn’t out of the question but Spurs should have enough firepower to trouble their hosts - if the midfield is arranged better than it was at the weekend. Rennes 1-2 Spurs.