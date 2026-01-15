Tottenham suffer major injury blow ahead of London derby with West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their London derby against West Ham United on Saturday, with forward Richarlison set to miss almost two months of action due to a hamstring injury.

The news was confirmed by coach Thomas Frank on Thursday, impacting the club's attacking options.

The Brazilian international's absence is a considerable setback for Spurs, given his impressive form this season, which has seen him net seven goals and provide three assists in the Premier League.

Frank stated, "Richy unfortunately got a hamstring injury which will keep him out for up to seven weeks."

The injury comes as Tottenham aim to rebound from their recent FA Cup third-round exit at home to Aston Villa.

open image in gallery Richarlison pulled up with a hamstring problem against Aston Villa ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Despite the upcoming derby, the Danish manager emphasised the importance of his team focusing on their own performance.

"I know it's a big London derby, of course, against West Ham, with the rivalry and everything, but it's all about us. It's how we come out with energy, positive, forward," he remarked.

In more positive news for the squad, Ivory Coast midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to return following his country's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Lucas Bergvall might also be available, while full-back Destiny Udogie and striker Dominic Solanke are nearing full fitness. Captain Cristian Romero is also set to rejoin the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the league standings with 27 points from 21 games, while West Ham are in the relegation zone with 14 points, seven adrift of safety.

Frank also lauded Tottenham's recent acquisition of midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, describing it as a "top signing."

He highlighted the 25-year-old former Chelsea player's extensive Premier League experience and leadership qualities, adding, "First and foremost he is a very good player, great experience in the Premier League, also in La Liga, captained teams. So that character, that leadership, that experience, and still young."