Son Heung-min reveals how Ange Postecoglou has inspired Tottenham

Son Heung-min revealed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made him feel like a child again since his arrival at the north London club.

It has not been the most straightforward year for Tottenham, with the ongoing trophy drought and the departure of talisman Harry Kane in the summer, but Postecoglou has inspired a rebuild.

The Argentinian has earned the support of the fans, as led Spurs to just two points behind Manchester City in the table after the first 12 matches.

“It's crazy actually the way he (Ange) speaks... the way he talks is fantastic as a human being, as a coach, it's nothing more than that,” Son told Men in Blazers.

“It's amazing. I'm 31 years old, I learned many things before and I felt as a human I felt that I had enough but then since he arrived I feel like 'wow! I'm still a child'.

"The way he speaks, I feel like my heart is bouncing. I just want to go out and play for him and play for the club. It feels like he's just part of my family."

Son also revealed he believes there is more to come from Tottenham, despite their already-impressive start to the season.

“I think you still haven't seen our best. We don't want to be the best, we want to be special.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Ange Postecoglou against Burnley (Getty Images)

“To be special you have to work hard and be a competitor.

“You can always dream for yourself, but we are living in the present, looking day by day, game by game and then we'll see where we are at the end of the season.

“I don't like to talk about the past or the future. There are so many better teams in the Premier League, we have to work harder than them."