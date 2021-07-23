Son Heung-min signs new Tottenham contract

Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Korean forward, who has committed his future to Spurs until 2025, has scored 107 goals and claimed 64 assists in 280 appearances since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

After signing his new deal, the 29-year-old said: “It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the Club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Son scored the first Premier League and Champions League goals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019.

While he also played a key role in the club reaching the Champions League final, scoring twice in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

Managing Director Fabio Paratici added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the Club with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the Club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”