Richarlison will hope to keep his place in the team and repeat his Champions League heroics when Tottenham Hotspur head to Sporting CP on Tuesday.

The Brazilian netted his first goals in a Spurs shirt last week to beat Marseille and was praised afterwards by manager Antonio Conte, having won a spot in the side ahead of Dejan Kulusevski.

Sporting also picked up three points in their own group stage game, beating last year’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

The Portuguese team have been hit and miss domestically this season so Spurs, who are unbeaten and had no game at the weekend, should feel optimistic about taking the points home from Lisbon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Sporting vs Tottenham?

Spurs head to Sporting on Tuesday 13 September with a 5:45pm BST kick-off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The hosts are still without a number of potential starters, with Jeremiah St Juste and Goncalo Inacio both potentially missing - the latter has the better chance to feature. Jovane Cabral is out but Paulinho is back in contention to feature. Luis Neto is facing a race against time to be fit.

For Spurs, the only likely absentee is Lucas Moura, so an unchanged line-up could be named by Antonio Conte. That means Dejan Kulusevski sitting out again, along with Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies.

Predicted line-ups

SCP - Adan, Esgaio, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Pote

TOT - Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Sporting 3/1

Draw 45/17

Tottenham 13/12

Prediction

Despite a big result on matchday 1, Sporting haven’t started the campaign in consistent form and it’s difficult to see them holding Spurs at bay if Conte’s team turn up. Sporting 1-2 Tottenham.