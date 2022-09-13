Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur’s fine start to the season did not receive its biggest test at the weekend, as the trip to Man City was called off along with all other Premier League fixtures.

As such, after last week’s Champions League win against Marseille, they’ll now try to make it eight out of eight unbeaten when they head to Portugal to face Sporting CP, in their second Group D fixture.

The Primeira Liga side also triumphed a week ago, beating Eintracht Frankfurt, while they picked up three points domestically at the weekend too - though have not been tremendously consistent at the start of this campaign.

Spurs will hope to put down a marker with a win on the road which would set them well on their way to topping the group even at this early stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Sporting vs Tottenham?

Spurs head to Sporting on Tuesday 13 September with a 5:45pm BST kick-off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The hosts are still without a number of potential starters, with Jeremiah St Juste and Goncalo Inacio both potentially missing - the latter has the better chance to feature. Jovane Cabral is out but Paulinho is back in contention to feature. Luis Neto is facing a race against time to be fit.

For Spurs, the only likely absentee is Lucas Moura, so an unchanged line-up could be named by Antonio Conte. That means Dejan Kulusevski sitting out again, along with Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies.

Predicted line-ups

SCP - Adan, Esgaio, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Pote

TOT - Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Sporting 3/1

Draw 45/17

Tottenham 13/12

Prediction

Despite a big result on matchday 1, Sporting haven’t started the campaign in consistent form and it’s difficult to see them holding Spurs at bay if Conte’s team turn up. Sporting 1-2 Tottenham.