Tottenham takeover bid set to be over £1bn short of club’s valuation

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MSP Sports Capital’s £3.1bn valuation of Tottenham is over £1bn short of ENIC’s own figure, with the new stadium forming a significant part of that price as “one of the principal money-makers in the game”.

While the Premier League club insist they are not for sale, and no offer has yet been made, the consortium led by Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing a bid they believe can be successful.

It would need to be much higher to bring Spurs to the table, and The Independent has been told that is primarily due to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a factor that is relevant to the sale of Manchester United, there is a justifiable estimation that the north London ground - completed in 2019 - adds around £2bn to the valuation due to how lucrative it is in terms of corporate tickets, land and events over a 10-year period.

United’s Glazer family owners have not redeveloped Old Trafford and any bidders are expected to have to invest over £1bn to improve the famous stadium.

The fact ENIC own land around the ground only adds to its value, and it is why it would take far more from MSP to bring Spurs to the table.