Antonio Conte not expecting January transfer window to solve Tottenham’s problems

Antonio Conte has insisted that the January transfer window alone will not bring about a drastic improvement in Tottenham’s performances.

Conte joined the club as head coach in early November, and the Italian has seen his side win seven times, draw three, and lose three across his 13 games in charge.

In Spurs’ most recent outing, on Wednesday night, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of the teams’ Carabao Cup semi-final.

And Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, has warned that Tottenham must focus on improving their current players, rather than seeking solutions in the transfer market.

“Honestly I want to be very clear, because if we think with the transfer window in January we solve the situation, I’m telling you a lie, not the truth,” Conte told reporters on Thursday.

“There is a lot of work to do. If someone thinks the transfer market can solve the situation… First of all, in January it’s very difficult to buy – very, very difficult. Then you have to see if there’s the possibility to buy players that you need.

“I think we have to continue to work hard in the way we’re doing and continue to improve the level of our players. Then if there is some opportunities and the club is convinced by these opportunities to improve the team...

“But I repeat, I don’t see in the transfer window the resolution of our problems; the resolution of our problems now is to work and improve all aspects of our squad.

“I repeat, there is a lot of work to do. If you think [by buying] one or two players you solve the situation, you are not right.”

Tottenham next host Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, before welcoming Chelsea to north London for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Last summer, following Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment as head coach, Tottenham signed Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Sarr – also bringing in Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini on loan. Sarr was immediately sent out on loan to Metz.