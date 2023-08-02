Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a disappointing 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which saw Tottenham finish eighth in the table, significant changes are taking place around the club.

Having sacked manager Antonio Conte in late March, results only got worse after his departure. Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been entrusted with the task of revitalising Spurs and will be assessing a new squad to achieve this goal. Heading into the transfer window, the club appeared keen to address three major issues: an attacking midfielder, a centre-back and a goalkeeper.

With the £40m signing of James Maddison from recently relegated Leicester City, it seems they have resolved one one of those issues, while signing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in Serie A, for a reported fee of £17.2m, solves another. Dejan Kulusevski has been secured on a permanent deal after impressing during an 18-month loan deal while Manor Solomon has also joined on a free from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, the club remains in the news for departures too - and once again superstar Harry Kane finds himself surrounded by transfer rumours. Here’s all the latest regarding Spurs.

Harry Kane

Tottenham’s never-ending Harry Kane saga looks set to continue for a few weeks yet as Bayern Munich persist with their interest in the Spurs vice-captain. Despite Kane having just one year remaining on his contract, the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the transfer fee. Bayern have seen their second bid of £85m rejected with the sources confirming to The Independent that Spurs and Daniel Levy will not budge on their £100m valuation of Kane

Another potential suitor could well be Paris Saint-Germain should the Pairisan club sell Kylian Mbappe to Al Hilal for a reported, record-breaking €300m fee. PSG would comfortably meet Daniel Levy’s £100m valuation if the Mbappe deal went through, although there is doubt over Kane’s interest in a move to the French capital.

Time may be against any club plotting a move for the England captain with The Evening Standard reporting that Kane will remain at the north London club if a deal is not agreed before Spurs’ first game of the season against Brentford on August 13.

Giovani Lo Celso

Another player who may well be heading for the exit is Argentina midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso. The 27-year-old joined the north London club from PSG in 2019 but never found his place in the Spurs midfield with other signings and formation changes eventually stifling his minutes in the starting eleven.

Having spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, Lo Celso has featured heavily in Spurs’ pre-season tour with Postecoglou seemingly keen to give the midfielder a second chance at the club. Despite this, there is still a large possibility that the Argentine leaves Tottenham this summer with Marca reporting that Real Betis, Aston Villa, Napoli and Barcelona would all be interested in a move.

Davinson Sanchez

One area that Tottenham are looking to upgrade is their centre-back position. 63 goals were shipped in the Premier League last season and, speaking in pre-season, Postecoglou has been frank about his desire for the club to bring in new defenders as he embarks on his attacking style of play.

With that in mind, several defenders may make way. Davinson Sanchez is one that has already attracted interest with Spurs agreeing a £12.9m deal with Spartak Moscow. That deal appears unlikely, though, with the Colombian unsure about the move. Galatasaray are also interested with The Daily Mail suggesting that Nottingham Forest are another club considering a move for the 27-year-old.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Should Sanchez depart, one player earmarked as a potential replacement is Tosin Adarabioyo. A new contract agreement between Fulham and Adarabioyo has yet to materialise, and with only one year remaining on his current deal, it appears that he may leave Craven Cottage.

Moves for Bundesliga duo, Edmond Tapsoba and Mickey van de Ven, remain possible but football.london is reporting that Spurs will also step up their interest in the Englishman with a bid expected in the near future.

Ashley Phillips

Another centre-back of interest to Spurs is Blackburn youngster, Ashley Phillips. The 18-year-old has only featured eight times for the Championship club but has attracted interest from Tottenham.

The north London club had agreed a deal a few weeks ago but, according to The Evening Standard, problems arose when Blackburn then increased their asking price to around £9.5m. However, with a £2m release clause in his contract becoming active on Friday, Spurs now once again are expected to wrap up a deal over the weekend.

Conor Gallagher

With Lo Celso’s departure still a possibility and the future of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg up in the air, Tottenham may look to bring in a replacement in central midfield. According to The Evening Standard, that man could be Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea midfielder has featured during the club’s pre-season tour to America but reportedly is being offered out to clubs as the west London outfit continue their clearout after a hugely disappointing season last year. Gallagher has been at Chelsea since he was six but has just two years left on his current deal.

Spurs may be interested but they will also face competition from West Ham who have already made a move for the Englishman as they look to fill the void left by Declan Rice’s record-breaking move to Arsenal. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers’ initial bid of £40m which has been rejected with Chelsea wanting £50m for their 23-year-old midfielder.