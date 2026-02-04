Tottenham chief outlines ‘big ambitions’ for summer window after avoiding panic buys in January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange has revealed that the club has “big ambitions” for the summer transfer window after resisting the temptation to make “stress purchases” during January.

Spurs made just two first-team signings during the winter window despite being in the midst of an injury crisis, recruiting midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid as well as teenage Brazilian left-back Souza.

They also pipped Arsenal to the loan signing of Hearts prospect James Wilson on deadline day, but the striker has joined the Under-21 squad.

Spurs also sanctioned the sale of last season’s top scorer Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, an attacking departure that was not directly replaced during the window.

Their supposed lack of transfer activity has come under scrutiny with injury problems mounting, but Lange has defended the club’s “disciplined” approach to the January market.

“When we go into January, we didn't anticipate that we'll have seven injuries during the month of January. So, that of course changes things during the course of the window,” he said in a club interview.

“It's very important, even though that is highly frustrating with all the injuries, to remain disciplined because, a) the players are coming back and, b) if you then go in and make a stress purchase of any football players, then yes, the immediate feeling it gives you is nice, but there's no point in signing players that have will not help us in the short term, in the medium term, or even in the long term.

“So, even though that is highly frustrating with all the injuries, the majority of the players will return this season here, hopefully a few very soon.

“It is important as a club to remain disciplined and make sure to do our best [with] our ability only to sign players that can generally help the team now or in the future.”

Tottenham found themselves without 11 first team players for the visit of Manchester City on Sunday, with captain Cristian Romero revealing after the match that he played through illness due to the lack of availability.

Romero, who was replaced at half-time of the match due to said illness, branded the club’s squad depth as “disgraceful” in what appeared to be another dig at the club’s hierarchy.

open image in gallery Cristian Romero (right) branded Tottenham’s squad depth as ‘disgraceful’ ( REUTERS )

While opting not to go all in on bolstering the squad in January, Lange has insisted that the club are already in the planning stages for a busy summer.

“The summer market is where eight or nine out of 10 players, they move clubs, so we will go into the summer window with big ambitions of strengthening the team,” he added.

“We know there'll be more movements, we know there'll be more opportunities, so the plans are already drawn up. We have a clear picture of which positions and also which profiles.

“Could we have brought one or two more in this January window? We would have been delighted to do so, but that was not a possibility.

“So, we are looking forward to the summer, now we focus on the rest of the season and that is very, very important as well because we have big objectives.

open image in gallery Conor Gallagher was one of just two senior signings for Spurs in January ( PA Wire )

“We're still in the Champions League. We want to, of course, be higher in the Premier League and then myself and others will have our eyes already now directed towards the summer transfer window.”

Tottenham ensured a top-eight league-phase finish in the Champions League last week, sealing their place in the competition’s round of 16 where they will play one of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge or Galatasaray in March.

Manager Thomas Frank remains under heavy scrutiny due to the club’s poor domestic form, with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League, just nine points above the relegation places.

Spurs will hope for a first league win of the year in their next outing as they travel to in-form Manchester United on Saturday 7 February.