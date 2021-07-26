Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Spanish attacker Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela leaving for Sevilla as part of the deal.

The 20-year-old has moved to north London on a five-year contract, the club announced on Monday, and he is expected to join up with Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad after the 2020 Olympics, where he is competing for Spain.

Gil made 30 appearances last season, almost all during his season-long loan spell at Eibar, impressing with his ball-carrying and being an all-round danger in the final third as he scored four and assisting a further three.

He is added to the squad as the second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini who Spurs signed on loan from Atalanta last week.

Fabio Paritici, newly installed as the director of football, has set his sights on further arrivals in defence - but Gil will add excitement for fans after joining for a reported €25million (£21.3m), plus Lamela going the other way.

The Argentinian attacker, 29, moves to LaLiga after eight years at Spurs. He played 257 times for Tottenham, finishing as Premier League runner-up once along the way.