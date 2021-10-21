Liveupdated1634834691

Vitesse vs Tottenham LIVE: Europa Conference League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Follow all the Group G action live from the GelreDome

Michael Jones
Thursday 21 October 2021 17:44
Follow all the action as Vitesse Arnhem host Tottenham in the Europa Conference League tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s escaped with a draw in their opening Group G game against Rennes, however, they recovered with an emphatic victory last time out in Europe, thrashing NS Mura 5-1 as Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick. That result left Spurs joint top of the group after two games, with only the winner of the group guaranteed automatic progression to the last-16.

However, Nuno has opted to use the fixture as a chance to heavily rotate his side, with the head coach confirming none of the outfield players who started Spurs’ 3-2 victory against Newcastle at the weekend have even travelled to Holland. He insists, though, that it is not an unnecessary risk: “No. It’s not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything. And when you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk,” he said. “We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it’s better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday.” Follow all the latest updates:

Vitesse vs Tottenham

Here come the teams. There’s a loud roar from the Vitesse fans as the players make their way out onto the pitch for the first ever meeting between these clubs.

The fans are waving black and yellow flags, there’s a good atmosphere around the ground.

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:44
A final word from Nuno

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, spoke to BT Sport about Vitesse before kick off saying:

Tonight we must compete. It is going to be tough game as Vitesse are a good team.

“We will focus now and try to pass on all the details of things that could happen in this game.”

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:40
Bergwijn returns to the Netherlands

Spurs’ Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn scored 31 goals in 149 senior appearances for PSV Eindhoven before moving to the Premier League side in January 2020. He won three Eredivisie titles with the club and spoke about his time in Holland.

He said:

When I played in Holland, Vitesse were always difficult to play, especially at their stadium.

"They like to play football and they always have good players. It’s not going to be an easy game but we are Tottenham so we need to win and I think we have enough quality."

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:37
Vitesse vs English opponents

Vitesse have played six games against English opposition but are yet to win a game. Their best result was a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the first round of the 1993-94 Uefa Cup against Norwich City. They lost the first leg 3-0 and were knocked out.

Liverpool beat them 1-0 in both legs of the 2002-03 Uefa Cup and most recently Southampton cruised to a 5-0 aggregate win in the third qualifying round of the 2015-16 Europa League.

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:32
Vitesse vs Tottenham

Vitesse have never played Tottenham in a competitive match but the clubs do have a connection.

Just one player has ever turned out for both clubs: Willem Korsten who played for Vitesse between 1993-1999, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur and playing there from 1999-2002.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:28
Letsch on GelreDome atmosphere

Thomas Letsch has backed Vitesse’s fans to bring a bouncing atmosphere to the GelreDome tonight as a boost to his players as they prepare to face Tottenham.

He told Vitesse TV:

The atmosphere will be great again. The supporters will be behind us from the first minute, especially after the derby win [against NEC on Sunday].

!We want to generate the same energy as against Rennes, Feyenoord and NEC. In a full stadium, anything is possible.”

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:24
Nuno defends Tottenham selection policy for Europa Conference League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend’s 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night’s game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday’s trip to West Ham in mind.

Nuno defends Tottenham selection policy for Europa Conference League

Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend’s 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to the Netherlands for Thursday night’s game

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:19
Record-breaking Vitesse

Vitesse are currently on a record-breaking run, having found the net in six consecutive European matches for the first time.

Their last 12 goals were scored by nine different players. Only Maximilian Wittek (three) and Matúš Bero (two) have scored more than once during this period.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:13
Tonight’s venue: The GelreDome

Vitesse’s home ground is situated in Arnhem, a city east of Rotterdam and located in the South-Eastern part of the Netherlands.

Their stadium, the GelreDome, sold out for the first time in years for tonight’s confrontation with Tottenham and the regular capacity of 21,248 has been expanded to approximately 24,000.

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:08
Tottenham’s winning ways

Tottenham are unbeaten in three games across all competitions since a 3-0 defeat to North London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League back in September.

Over those three games Spurs have scored 10 goals and conceded just four. Last weekend they came from behind at St. James’ Park to defeat Newcastle 3-2 and have built up an air of confidence after a rocky start to the season.

Can they continue their winning run this evening?

Michael Jones21 October 2021 17:03

