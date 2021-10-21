✕ Close 'We played really good' - Nuno praises Tottenham after 3-2 win at Newcastle

Follow all the action as Vitesse Arnhem host Tottenham in the Europa Conference League tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s escaped with a draw in their opening Group G game against Rennes, however, they recovered with an emphatic victory last time out in Europe, thrashing NS Mura 5-1 as Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick. That result left Spurs joint top of the group after two games, with only the winner of the group guaranteed automatic progression to the last-16.

However, Nuno has opted to use the fixture as a chance to heavily rotate his side, with the head coach confirming none of the outfield players who started Spurs' 3-2 victory against Newcastle at the weekend have even travelled to Holland. He insists, though, that it is not an unnecessary risk: "No. It's not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything. And when you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk," he said. "We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it's better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday."