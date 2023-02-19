Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham look will look to bounce back from successive defeats as they face West Ham in a London derby on Sunday.

Antonio Conte has seen his side humbled 4-1 against Leicester before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

West Ham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games picking up a vital 2-0 win against Everton, before hard-earnt draws against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Conte won’t be in the dugout as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s derby.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 19 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the rest of the season after the Uruguayan ruptured his ACL against Leicester City last week. Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma and Hugo Lloris are also long-term absentees for Spurs.

Nayef Aguerd and Lucas Paqueta sustained fresh injuries last week and will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s fixture. Kurt Zouma, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Alphonse Areola are recovering from longer-term injuries and will face a race against time for the Spurs game. Aaron Cresswell missed the 1-1 draw against Chelsea with a virus and should be available for selection again.

Predicted line-ups

Spurs: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Tottenham: 4/5

Draw: 13/5

West Ham: 10/3

Prediction

Spurs will be hoping for an immediate response after a disappointing past week. The return of Hojbjerg will add experience to the midfield but the ongoing absence of Bentancur and Lloris will hurt the home side. David Moyes’ side have improved in recent weeks and they look set to provide a stern test to this struggling Tottenham side. Tottenham 2-2 West Ham