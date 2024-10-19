Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs host London derby

Ange Postecoglou’s side host West Ham ( Getty Images )

Tottenham and West Ham kick off the Premier League’s return in a London derby.

Spurs were enjoying a fine run under Ange Postcoglou until they were stunned by Brighton before the international break, with Tottenham throwing away a two-goal lead at half time.

While it brought Tottenham’s five-game winning run to an end, West Ham snapped their five-game winless streak with a 4-1 victory over Ipswich, which relieved some pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham beat Spurs away from home last season and a repeat would see the Hammers leapfrog their London rivals, who will be looking to close the gap on the top four with three points.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League in today’s live blog