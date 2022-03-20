Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Kane leads Spurs line
Follow all the latest updates from the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs and West Ham vie for a place in next season’s Champions League
The race for the top four continues this afternoon as West Ham travel to Tottenham Hotspur for a London derby in the Premier League.
The Hammers are in a confident mood having knocked six-time Europa League champions Sevilla out of the competition on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history. David Moyes’ side are fighting on two fronts and still have ambitions of finishing in the European spots, as they face a Spurs side also vying for the Champions League spots.
Spurs took advantage of Arsenal dropping points at home to Liverpool last Wednesday, by beating Brighton, and also move level on points with West Ham having played a game less. The Gunners’ victory over Aston Villa yesterday has put them six points clear of Antonio Conte’s side but they can cut that gap to three today with the knowledge of a north London derby still to come.
Tottenham’s main problem has been a lack of consistency and recent form suggests Conte’s side are due for a defeat. However, West Ham might find it hard to produce the type of performance needed to beat Spurs just days after their Europa League heroics and with Harry Kane also on form, it leaves Spurs as the favourites.
Follow all the live updates asTottenham take on West Ham in the Premier League:
West Ham’s last away clean sheet came in a 0-0 draw with Burnley on 12th December 2021 but at the other end of the pitch the Hammers need one more away goal to reach 500 in the Premier League.
Hammers’ defender, Ben Johnson, expects a great end to the season for his team as they compete for the Champions League spots in the Premier League and for the Europa League trophy. Speaking ahead of today’s game he said:
West Ham have won three of their last four matches against London opposition but lost the other game.
David Moyes may be worried about their away form. The Hammers have just one win from their last six away games in all competitions - a 2-1 extra-time victory at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round.
Tottenham have won eight and lost eight of their 16 matches in 2022 and Antonio Conte’s side have lost two of their last three top-flight home games - winning the other one.
But, which Tottenham will turn up today?
David Moyes says dramatic draw with Tottenham sparked West Ham upturn
David Moyes feels West Ham’s last visit to Tottenham kick-started their transformation from Premier League relegation candidates to top-four challengers.
In October 2020, the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to their derby rivals after only 16 minutes and still trailed by the same margin with eight minutes remaining.
But Fabian Balbuena pulled one back and a Davinson Sanchez own goal set up a grandstand finish capped by a memorable Manuel Lanzini strike to snatch an unlikely point.
Moyes, who returns to Spurs with West Ham on Sunday, said: “I think sometimes in football, managers will tell you there are things which can completely change the outcome of your season.
“I think that gave us huge confidence and momentum, coming from 3-0 down to get back to 3-3 against Tottenham.”
In October 2020 the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to rivals Tottenham but rallied for a 3-3 draw in memorable fashion.
Tottenham vs West Ham: Head-to-head
Tottenham have lost two of their last 19 top-flight home games with West Ham with 10 victories and seven draws.
However, West Ham could win three consecutive league matches against Spurs for the first time since August 1999. The Hammers are aiming to complete a Premier League double over Spurs for the third time.
Tottenham vs West Ham: Noble on remarkable victory over Sevilla
West Ham’s club captain, Mark Noble, reacted to their brilliant victory over Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday. The Irons came from a goal behind after the first leg to score twice at the London Stadium and progress into the quarter-finals of the European competition in what Noble says was ‘an incredible night’. He said:
Tottenham vs West Ham: Team changes
Antonio Conte names an unchanged Tottenham side from the team that defeated Brighton last Wednesday. Harry Kane once again leads the line having scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances.
David Moyes makes a couple of changes to the West Ham starting XI that face Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday. Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal with Pablo Fornals dropping to the bench in favour of Arthur Masuaku.
Tottenham vs West Ham: Line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Antonio, Benrahma
Tottenham vs West Ham: Recent results
Tottenham have alternated between winning and losing in each of their last eight fixtures across all competitions. They followed a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over Brighton last time out so logic says that West Ham should beat them this afternoon.
The Hammers bounced back from a 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Sevilla to defeat the six-time champions 2-1 on aggregate after a memorable game at the London Stadium on Thursday night. The match was decided by Andriy Yarmolenko’s winner in extra-time and after 12 minutes of gruelling European football can David Moyes’ men muster the energy needed to take on Tottenham today?
