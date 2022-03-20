(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

The race for the top four continues this afternoon as West Ham travel to Tottenham Hotspur for a London derby in the Premier League.

The Hammers are in a confident mood having knocked six-time Europa League champions Sevilla out of the competition on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history. David Moyes’ side are fighting on two fronts and still have ambitions of finishing in the European spots, as they face a Spurs side also vying for the Champions League spots.

Spurs took advantage of Arsenal dropping points at home to Liverpool last Wednesday, by beating Brighton, and also move level on points with West Ham having played a game less. The Gunners’ victory over Aston Villa yesterday has put them six points clear of Antonio Conte’s side but they can cut that gap to three today with the knowledge of a north London derby still to come.

Tottenham’s main problem has been a lack of consistency and recent form suggests Conte’s side are due for a defeat. However, West Ham might find it hard to produce the type of performance needed to beat Spurs just days after their Europa League heroics and with Harry Kane also on form, it leaves Spurs as the favourites.

Follow all the live updates asTottenham take on West Ham in the Premier League: