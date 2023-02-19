Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE score: Premier League updates as Son dropped for Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host to a London derby
Tottenham look will look to bounce back from successive defeats as they face West Ham in a London derby this afternoon.
Antonio Conte has seen his side humbled 4-1 against Leicester before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
West Ham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games picking up a vital 2-0 win against Everton, before hard-earned draws against Newcastle and Chelsea.
Conte won’t be in the dugout as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery as Spurs look to finally end their inconsistency and start stringing wons together.
BLOCKED!!! Kulusevski does well to keep the ball in play and crosses from the left. It's headed back at the far post by Royal, and Skipp arrives to lash a volley towards goal which is deflected over!!
Yellow Card Oliver William Skipp
Spurs work the ball forward down the left and Richarlison finds Skipp on the edge of the box, but his clipped pass into Kane comes to nothing as the Spurs captain was already offside.
A heavy touch from Skipp on the edge of his own box invites pressure, and Soucek presses Davies back before forcing another Hammers corner.
West Ham win a free-kick and Palmieri floats the ball into the box. Aguerd's header into the six yard box causes trouble, and Hojbjerg is forced to put it behind for the first corner of the match.
WIDE!!! Soucek latches onto a long throw forward and volleys the ball back to the edge of the box. Bowen meets it first-time and sends a fizzing shot goalwards, which flies just wide of Forster's left post!
Bowen kicks off for the Hammers, and this London derby is up and running!
