✕ Close Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

Tottenham look will look to bounce back from successive defeats as they face West Ham in a London derby this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has seen his side humbled 4-1 against Leicester before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

West Ham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games picking up a vital 2-0 win against Everton, before hard-earned draws against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Conte won’t be in the dugout as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery as Spurs look to finally end their inconsistency and start stringing wons together.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: