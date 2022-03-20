Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United today as the race for the Premier League’s top four heats up.

Spurs took advantage of Arsenal dropping points at home to Liverpool on Wednesday by beating Brighton, as they moved level on points with West Ham having played a game less.

The Hammers, meanwhile, produced a memorable display to knock Sevilla out of the Europa league on Thursday and David Moyes’ side will be looking to pull off a second seismic victory of the week.

Arsenal’s defeat against Liverpool means Tottenham’s Champions League hopes remain in their hands, with the north London derby still to come.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the London Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Tottenham named an unchanged team on Wednesday and could do so again here. Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga remain out but Antonio Conte appears happy with his current line-up.

West Ham’s Michael Antonio and Aaron Cresswell shook off knocks to face Sevilla, but David Moyes could make changes after his players faced 120 minutes of action. Jarrod Bowen remains out with a heel injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction

Could this finally be the time where Tottenham find some consistency? Recent form suggest Conte’s side are due for a defeat, but West Ham might find it hard to produce the energy needed to beat Spurs just days after their Europa League heroics. With Harry Kane also on form, it leaves Spurs as the favourites. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham