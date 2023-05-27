Jump to content

Liveupdated1685220724

Toulouse vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220662

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Match ends, Toulouse 1, Auxerre 1.

27 May 2023 21:51
1685220560

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Second Half ends, Toulouse 1, Auxerre 1.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220552

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220498

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Hand ball by Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre).

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220479

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220471

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220409

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Foul by Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse).

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220330

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Substitution, Auxerre. Mathias Autret replaces Akim Zedadka.

27 May 2023 21:45
1685220321

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Substitution, Auxerre. Hamza Sakhi replaces Birama Touré.

27 May 2023 21:45
1685220250

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.

27 May 2023 21:44

