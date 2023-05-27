Toulouse vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse
Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Match ends, Toulouse 1, Auxerre 1.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Second Half ends, Toulouse 1, Auxerre 1.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Attempt missed. Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Hand ball by Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre).
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Foul by Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse).
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Substitution, Auxerre. Mathias Autret replaces Akim Zedadka.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Substitution, Auxerre. Hamza Sakhi replaces Birama Touré.
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.
