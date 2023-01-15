Toulouse vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse
Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Brest in Ligue 1 today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Toulouse vs Brest
Foul by Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse).
Toulouse vs Brest
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Lilian Brassier.
Toulouse vs Brest
Attempt missed. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
Toulouse vs Brest
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Brendan Chardonnet.
Toulouse vs Brest
Attempt blocked. Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diarra with a cross.
Toulouse vs Brest
Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Franck Honorat.
Toulouse vs Brest
Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toulouse vs Brest
Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Toulouse vs Brest
Attempt saved. Steve Mounié (Brest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Toulouse vs Brest
Hand ball by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).
