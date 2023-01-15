Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673793004

Toulouse vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Brest in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673792912

Toulouse vs Brest

Foul by Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse).

15 January 2023 14:28
1673792816

Toulouse vs Brest

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Lilian Brassier.

15 January 2023 14:26
1673792746

Toulouse vs Brest

Attempt missed. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.

15 January 2023 14:25
1673792726

Toulouse vs Brest

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Brendan Chardonnet.

15 January 2023 14:25
1673792724

Toulouse vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diarra with a cross.

15 January 2023 14:25
1673792673

Toulouse vs Brest

Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Franck Honorat.

15 January 2023 14:24
1673792569

Toulouse vs Brest

Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15 January 2023 14:22
1673792488

Toulouse vs Brest

Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15 January 2023 14:21
1673792437

Toulouse vs Brest

Attempt saved. Steve Mounié (Brest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

15 January 2023 14:20
1673792394

Toulouse vs Brest

Hand ball by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).

15 January 2023 14:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in