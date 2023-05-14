Jump to content

Liveupdated1684081323

Toulouse vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684081266

Toulouse vs Nantes

Match ends, Toulouse 0, Nantes 0.

14 May 2023 17:21
1684081251

Toulouse vs Nantes

Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Nantes 0.

14 May 2023 17:20
1684081236

Toulouse vs Nantes

Attempt missed. Andrei Girotto (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ludovic Blas with a cross following a corner.

14 May 2023 17:20
1684081165

Toulouse vs Nantes

Maxime Dupé (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card.

14 May 2023 17:19
1684081154

Toulouse vs Nantes

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Anthony Rouault.

14 May 2023 17:19
1684080994

Toulouse vs Nantes

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Nicolas Pallois.

14 May 2023 17:16
1684080750

Toulouse vs Nantes

Attempt missed. Mikkel Desler (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

14 May 2023 17:12
1684080717

Toulouse vs Nantes

Warren Kamanzi (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 May 2023 17:11
1684080690

Toulouse vs Nantes

Attempt saved. Farès Chaïbi (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Branco van den Boomen.

14 May 2023 17:11
1684080670

Toulouse vs Nantes

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Florent Mollet.

14 May 2023 17:11

