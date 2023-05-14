Toulouse vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse
Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Toulouse 0, Nantes 0.
Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Nantes 0.
Attempt missed. Andrei Girotto (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ludovic Blas with a cross following a corner.
Maxime Dupé (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Anthony Rouault.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Nicolas Pallois.
Attempt missed. Mikkel Desler (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Warren Kamanzi (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Farès Chaïbi (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Branco van den Boomen.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Florent Mollet.
