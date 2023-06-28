Jump to content

Football rumours: Man City ‘to submit improved offer’ for Declan Rice after Arsenal bid

West Ham have received bids from Arsenal and Manchester City for their captain

Sports Staff
Wednesday 28 June 2023 07:42
West Ham have received bids from Arsenal and Manchester City for their captain Declan Rice (John Walton, PA)
West Ham have received bids from Arsenal and Manchester City for their captain Declan Rice (John Walton, PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Arsenal have entered their third bid, worth £105m for West Ham star Declan Rice after Manchester City had a bid rejected at £90m, the Guardian said.

West Ham will reportedly wait for Manchester City to submit another offer on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich’s first bid of around £60million plus add-ons for Harry Kane has been deemed too low by Tottenham, the Guardian reported.

The club are demanding £100million for the England and Tottenham captain, who is said to be keen to move to the club.

Inter Milan are looking to acquire Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku on loan again next season with an £25million option to buy him at the end of the year, the Telegraph said.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool are set to rival Real Madrid and reach Paris St. Germain’s mammoth transfer fee of £258million for the French superstar, according to Marca.

Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing the 26-year-old Barcelona midfielder, 90min reported.

