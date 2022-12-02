Jump to content

Jonathan David open to Premier League move after World Cup exit

David followed a fine season last term with Ligue 1 side Lille with another impressive start to the current campaign, having scored nine league goals to date

Peter Hall
Doha
Friday 02 December 2022 07:00
Canada wraps World Cup with three straight losses

Canada striker Jonathan David has admitted playing in the Premier League remains a dream of his, insisting he has grown as a player despite his country’s humbling World Cup experience.

David followed a fine season last term with Ligue 1 side Lille with another impressive start to the current campaign, having scored nine league goals to date.

Manchester United have long been linked with the 22-year-old, and sources have said the club are looking to strengthen their striker department after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month. Other Premier League teams, including Arsenal, have been linked with David in the past.

“I am aware of nothing (interest in him),” David said after Canada’s 2-1 loss to Morocco, a result that sent them home from Qatar without having won a single point.

“When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment, and what happens after I do not know, we will have to see.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day.”

Canada only scored one goal in the tournament, only the second time they had ever qualified for the finals, and that was an own goal.

David, however, feels he and his team have grown from their experience in Qatar, and can go on to bigger and better things. They play host, along with Mexico and the United States, in 2026.

“Any player who plays at the World Cup, no matter what the outcome, you become a better player, you learn from it, and it helps you grow,” he added.

“The future is bright, despite the three losses. There are some good things we take and learn from to try and do better in the future. What makes the difference at the highest level is the smallest things, not finishing our chances and not holding onto scorelines.”

