Morocco deny spirited Canada to create World Cup history after topping Group F

Morocco were made to work hard for it by a spirited Canada, but two first-half goals were enough to ensure they qualify for the World Cup last 16 for only the second time in history following a 2-1 victory.

On a high from their heroic victory over Belgium in their last match, one of the most famous wins in African sporting history, Morocco are the second team from the continent to reach the knockout stages after Senegal booked a date with England, and incredibly progress as group winners.

Belgium’s miserable month ended in further catastrophe as their failure to beat Croatia means one of the pre-tournament favourites bows out, and Morocco become the first African team to reach the World Cup knockouts as group winners since Nigeria in 1998. But they were made to work mightily hard for their success by a Canada side who finish pointless, despite their best efforts.

After a raucous rendition of the Moroccan national anthem in the Al Thumama Stadium that could not have failed to have roused the Arab nation from any lingering lethargy, Canada were immediately put on the back foot.

What the Canadians needed to do if they were going to have any chance of their first ever World Cup match was just to steady the ship, not let in any early goals, avoiding making mistakes where possible.

However, goalkeeper Milan Borjan did not get the memo, instead handing Morocco the earliest of Christmas presents as he took a heavy touch when racing out from his goal line, playing the ball straight to Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, who lofted the ball over the stranded stopper first time to give his side a fourth minute lead.

With their team well on top, the boisterous Moroccan crowd bust out the “ole’s” before the 20 minute mark was even up, such was their side’s superiority at that point, with that dominance extended after Achraf Hakimi played a sumptuous ball through for Youssef En-Nesyri, who fired home, becoming the first Moroccan in history to score at two World Cups.

This Moroccan team had great reason to feel ultra-comfortable at this stage, having not conceded a goal in their last six matches, but luck was not on their side as West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd inadvertently diverted a low cross into his own net to give Canada a lifeline.

En-Nesyri thought he had scored a third for Morocco before the break, but his finish was ruled out for offside against Aguerd in Borjan’s eyeline. The Sevilla striker did not see the referee’s call and completed his celebration, before turning around to see his team-mates had all got back in position.

The Canada goal seemed to give their fans a voice, with Morocco’s lead suddenly looking very precarious indeed. Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, playing as a centre forward for his country, given they feel he is wasted further back, almost levelled early in the second half, but prodded wide on the stretch.

There was nearly the fairy tale ending for substitute Atiba Hutchinson, Canada’s most capped player of all time, on his 101th and likely last appearance in red, but his header agonisingly came down off the crossbar, bounced down on the goalline and could not be turned home on the rebound.

Canada kept coming, Morocco sitting deeper and deeper, but even with all of their forward options from the bench thrown on, they could not find that leveller to secure a first-ever point in the finals.

There was absolute jubilation on the final whistle, with knee slides and the coach tossed in the air there. For the first time since 1986, Morocco are into the knockout stages of the World Cup, and it means everything to them.