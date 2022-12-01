Jump to content

‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat

After a dressing room video emerged following Argentina’s win over Mexico, Canelo said Messi ‘should ask God that I don’t find him’

Angelica Medina
Thursday 01 December 2022 08:43
Argentina players sing and dance in changing room following Messi-inspired win over Mexico

Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.

Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offence at the video.

On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

Messi, 35, responded after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland on the final day of Group C, which gave the “Albiceleste” a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

“I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding, those who know me know that I don’t disrespect anyone (...) I don’t have to apologise because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,” said the Argentina captain.

Mexican captain Andres Guardado defended the striker saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia in their final Group C game on Wednesday but saw Poland advance to the knockout rounds on goal difference.

